What’s open, closed on Indigenous Peoples-Columbus Day 2025 in DC area

There will be some closures and adjustments in the D.C. area on Monday, Oct. 13, as the country commemorates Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day.

There will be some closures and adjustments in the D.C. area on Monday, Oct. 13, as the country commemorates Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day.

In 1937, Congress and President Franklin D. Roosevelt designated Columbus Day — the second Monday in October — as a national holiday to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ expedition to North America, and how it started European exploration and expansion to the Western Hemisphere. Other jurisdictions use the second Monday of October to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day, which recognizes the contributions and history of Native Americans.

Being that it’s a federal holiday, federal offices are closed and there are other changes to service around the D.C. region.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Indigenous Peoples Day and Columbus Day around the D.C. region:

Transit

DASH Bus: The City of Alexandria said the DASH buses will run on a weekend schedule. Lines 102, 103, and 104 will not run.

Fairfax Connector: The county said the Fairfax Connector will go off a holiday weekday schedule. The following routes will operate on a Saturday schedule: 101, 109, 151, 152, 161, 162, 171, 308, 310, 321, 322, 371, 401, 402, 423, 463, 467, 558, 559, 574, 605, 610, 615, 622, 630, 642, 651, 672, 703, 721, 803, 901, 921, 924, 937, 950, 952, 954, 983, RIBS 1, RIBS 2, RIBS 3, RIBS 4 and RIBS 5. Additionally, the following routes will operate on a weekday schedule: 306, 660, 662. If a route is not listed above, it does not operate Holiday Weekday service, the county said.

Maryland Commuter Bus: All bus routes are canceled with one exception — Commuter Bus Route 201 is operating on a reduced schedule.

Metro: Metro trains will run on a weekend service schedule from 5 a.m. to midnight. Metrobuses will be running on a Saturday supplemental schedule. All MetroAccess trips are canceled Monday.

Montgomery County Ride On: The county said the bus will operate on a weekday schedule.

MTA MARC Train: The train will run on the R schedule on all three lines.

PRTC OmniRide: There is no service on the OmniRide Express. OmniRide Metro Express and OmniRide Local and East-West Express will have regular service.

TheBus: The transit service will run on Monday, except for Route P87.

Virginia Railway Express (VRE): The trains don’t run on federal holidays, including Indigenous Peoples Day.

DC

Classes are canceled in public schools on Monday.

There will be one library open in each ward from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Trash and recycling won’t be collected. The trash day will slide for the rest of the week, with the last day of collections being Saturday.

The Department of Parks and Recreation’s outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts and fields will be open. Department of Parks and Recreation-maintained community centers and offices will be closed.

All Department of Motor Vehicles locations will be closed on Saturday and Monday, and all parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday.

Emergency shelters are open 24 hours on Monday, and the Downtown Day Services Center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any non-emergency construction work will be suspended until Tuesday.

Maryland

Charles County

Howard County

Government offices , courts, the animal shelter and over 50 centers in the county will be closed.

Public schools will be open for students.

Public libraries will be open.

Normal Monday trash, recycling, yard trim and food scrap collection services will still take place and the Alpha Ridge Landfill will be open.

The Regional Transportation Agency will be open.

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

All public schools will be open for students and staff.

All county government offices , except public safety agencies, will be closed.

Curbside trash collection will slide one day.

All libraries will be closed Sunday and Monday in observance of Native American Day.

Virginia

All Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles offices will be closed. Customers are encouraged to use its online services.

Alexandria

Arlington County

Fairfax County

Falls Church

Loudoun County

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.