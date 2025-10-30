Jury clears Virginia man charged with soliciting assassination of President Trump

Was it a solicitation of violence or free speech? A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, has sided with a man who suggested someone should kill President Donald Trump.

Was it a solicitation of violence or free speech? A federal jury in Alexandria, Virginia, has acquitted a man who suggested someone should kill President Donald Trump.

Federal prosecutors had argued that 63-year-old Peter Stinson, who had served more than three decades as a Coast Guard officer repeatedly called for someone to assassinate Trump, through a series of social media posts, dating to 2020.

Stinson often used derisive nicknames to identify Trump in posts on Twitter, which is now known as X, and on Bluesky.

In an April 2020 post, prosecutors said Stinson pleaded for someone to “pull the proverbial trigger,” and wrote, “I would do it. I would take the fall to save America.”

In a February 2020 post, Stinson posted he “would be willing to pitch in $100 for a contract,” referring to hiring a hit man, according to prosecutors.

Stinson was initially charged in June 2025 with a Threat Against the President of the United States. In August, in a superseding indictment, the charge was altered to Solicitation of a Crime of Violence.

During this week’s two-day trial, federal public defenders argued his comments were Constitutionally-protected free speech, and that his postings lacked the “specificity, imminence, and likelihood of producing lawless action” required to fall outside of constitutional protection.

On Tuesday, after deliberating for a few hours, the jury acquitted Stinson of solicitation of a crime of violence. He had been on house arrest before his trial, and was ordered released by U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.