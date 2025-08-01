Thousands of books have made their way to DC-area prisons in an initiative started by a Md. student

Some prisons in the D.C. area have their library shelves stocked, thanks to an initiative from a high school senior.

Lucia Noto, the founder of Butterfly Books which donates books to children in need, poses with Alex Cox, of Books Behind Bars. They collaborated to donate over 170 books to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in December. (Courtesy Alex Cox)

It started when 17-year-old Alex Cox was in 8th grade. Her class was assigned to pick a social issue and create a hypothetical scenario to solve it.

She followed her love for reading and found an article touching on how some prisons have difficulties getting funding for their libraries.

“I organized a book drive at my school. And then when it came time to, like, present our projects, I decided to actually do the book drive,” Cox said.

She said they only raised 50 books, but knew that she had to keep going.

“I realized that, like, I couldn’t stop there because there were still so many people, like in Maryland and around the country who have a lack of access to the reading materials that are so necessary for their mental health and their future,” she said.

Now, she’s a senior at Holton-Arms School in Bethesda, and has started the Books Behind Bars initiative to partner with more schools and prisons.

The group has donated more than 3,000 books to prisons across the D.C. region.

“By September, they expect to have partnered with three schools to reach more than 10 prisons across five states.

“It’s just been a really fulfilling experience to know that the books that I am putting into these boxes and shipping to these prisons are going into the hands of someone who really needs them,” Cox said.

I find it really beautiful, that I’m able to kind of give a new life, not only to these books, but maybe, like, in a small way, kind of to the people who are reading them.”

She’s hoping to major in public policy in college and continue to find ways to help others.

“I think that it’s important to just keep that in mind, and just remember that, you know, despite all the stigma around crime and incarceration, that incarcerated people are people, too, and they are people who deserve education and deserve books and deserve a life just as much as the rest of us,” Cox said.

Those interested in donating to Books Behind Bars can email Cox.

