Tricycle strapped to roof of car, bow and arrow, medieval weapon lead to man’s arrest near US Capitol

An “unusual vehicle” on Pennsylvania Avenue led to the detainment and arrest of a man near the U.S. Capitol in D.C.

U.S. Capitol Police saw a car with a tricycle strapped to its roof around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The car, which did not have the proper parking permit, was in an area reserved for Congressional staff on the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

When they looked closer, officers said they saw a bow and arrow and an empty gun holster in plain view.

Police found the owner of the vehicle just outside the north barricade. They detained the person for further questions and police said the person admitted having guns in the vehicle and the bow and arrow.

D.C. police said they also saw ammunition in the vehicle. A search turned up a rifle, handgun and several rounds of ammunition, as well as knives, axes, a halberd and a rapier sword, a U.S. Capitol Police news release said.

Police said Nolan Churan, 23, of Oregon, is facing several charges, including unlawful activities, carrying a pistol without a license, carrying a rifle without a license, carrying a dangerous weapon, possession of a high-capacity ammunition feeding device, unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition.

Capitol police said they are trying to find out what Churan was doing on Capitol grounds and there currently does not appear to be a connection to Congress.

