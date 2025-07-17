Hot, humid conditions grip DC region with possibility of pop-up storms

Temperatures across the D.C. area will have highs in the mid-90s, but the humidity will crank the "feels like" up to a brutal 100—105 degrees.

Thursday’s bringing the heat — literally.

And the humidity, as well. Temperatures across the D.C. area will have highs in the mid-90s, but the humidity will crank “feels like” temperatures up to a brutal 100-105 degrees.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory through 8 p.m., with 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whalen calling Thursday’s conditions a “summer scorcher.”

“Plan for a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day, with a chance for storms sprinkled in during the afternoon and evening,” Whalen said. “Any pop-up storms could bring a quick downpour and gusty winds.”

Scattered thunderstorms will begin to pop up in the evening, but will mostly concentrate south of D.C., 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

A flood warning is in effect in Prince William County until 8 p.m.

NWS also forecast that a cold front will move through the area overnight, so wake-up temperatures on Friday will cool down into the mid-80s.

Looking ahead

Friday and Saturday will continue the weather trend of warm and humid conditions with the possibility of storms in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

“Some storms could bring brief heavy downpours and gusty winds,” Whalen said about Saturday’s weather. “It won’t be a washout, but not a dry day either. Your best bet for outdoor plans is earlier in the day.”

As the weekend winds down, typical summertime weather returns on Sunday. Conditions will be sticky and cloudy, bringing showers and storm chances later in the day. Highs will be around 90 with heat index values ranging from the mid-90s to near 100 at times.

Forecast

THURSDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy. Isolated PM storms

Temperatures: 90s to 80s

Winds: Southwest 5-15 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Scattered clouds

Lows: 70s

Winds: Northwest 5 mph

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. Chance showers, storms

Highs: 83-86

Winds: Northwest 5-10 mph

SATURDAY:

Scattered PM showers and storms

Highs: 83-88

Winds: South 8-12 mph

SUNDAY:

PM showers and storms

Highs: near 90

Winds: West 5-10 mph

