Woman dead in domestic-related homicide in Chantilly

Terik King | terik.king@wtop.com

May 25, 2025, 9:19 AM

A woman is dead and a man is under arrest after what police are calling a domestic-related homicide in Chantilly, Virginia, Saturday night.

Police said officers went to the 16000 block of Broomall Court, off Beech Down Drive, before 8 p.m. for a report of a homicide.

When officers arrived, police said they found a woman dead.

A man, who is related to the woman, is in police custody. Police said homicide detectives are investigating.

