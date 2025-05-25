Woman dead in domestic-related homicide in Chantilly

A woman is dead and a man is under arrest after what police are calling a domestic-related homicide in Chantilly, Virginia, Saturday night.

Police said officers went to the 16000 block of Broomall Court, off Beech Down Drive, before 8 p.m. for a report of a homicide.

When officers arrived, police said they found a woman dead.

A man, who is related to the woman, is in police custody. Police said homicide detectives are investigating.

A map of the area where the homicide happened is below.

