Washington Capitals’ Alex Alexeyev pepper-sprayed by police, charged with public intoxication

Alex Alexeyev of the Washington Capitals has been charged with public intoxication following a fight in Arlington, Virginia, early Saturday morning, police said.

Arlington County police said Alex Alexeyev, 25, of Arlington, was arrested around 3:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Clarendon Boulevard after a patrol officer deployed pepper spray on the Capitals defenseman.

Police said officers on patrol in the Clarendon area were flagged down by a witness who reported “an active fight outside a business” between Alexeyev and another person.

A first-round pick by the Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft, Alexeyev made his NHL debut in 2021.

Alexeyev’s contract with the Capitals expires this summer and he’s slated to become a restricted free agent, according to CBS Sports.

The Carolina Hurricanes ended the Capitals’ season last week.

