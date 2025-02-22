Immigrant rights experts offer guidance at town hall: ‘Be prepared, and you cannot be scared’

Immigration experts shed light on current immigration policies and highlight vital resources for the community at a virtual town hall Saturday.

At a virtual town hall Saturday, speakers from the Central American Resource Center and Manassas-based immigration law firm AK Poku Law shed light on current immigration policies and highlighted vital resources for the community.

Abel Nuñez, the executive director of CARECEN, strongly emphasized that individuals interacting with immigration authorities must know their rights in order to navigate legal encounters effectively and confidently.

“You have to be prepared, and you cannot be scared,” he said.

Understanding and exercising rights is crucial for everyone, regardless of their immigration status. “All of us have these rights,” said Nuñez, who reminded the audience that certain legal protections can apply to noncitizens, and awareness is essential.

Nuñez also highlighted the significance of individuals exercising their right to remain silent and the right to legal representation.

“Your skin tone, your accent, or your lack of ability to speak English in no way says that you are not from this country or that you are not here legally,” he said, adding that the only way to legitimately raise concerns is by outright stating that you were born in a different country.

In addition, Nuñez advised not signing documents without full comprehension. “You could be signing your own voluntary departure,” he said. He warned not to sign any documents without legal representation.

He also urged individuals not to take hasty actions that could jeopardize their legal status. “[You have to] be an angel because mistakes that you make, for a citizen, might only cost embarrassment or a fine. For a person that doesn’t have legal authorization to be in the U.S., it could put them on the path to deportation.”

Nuñez further advised individuals to document encounters with authorities by videotaping instances where an officer with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement enters without a warrant or by writing down names, badge numbers and other vital details.

Such documentation can be invaluable for legal counsel and potential actions against misuse of authority.

Finally, Nuñez said that understanding your immigration status and what rights you have now can help prepare you later, should you come into contact with an ICE agent.

CARECEN offers a variety of immigrant rights resources and explainers on its website.

