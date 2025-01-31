DC family helps raise $50K for LA wildfire victims with upcoming dance-a-thon

The devastation caused by the wildfires in Southern California will take years to rebuild. But one D.C. family is doing their part to help with a fundraiser.

As people from all around the country were horrified by the images of the California wildfires, it was extra personal for D.C. resident Ashley Bronczek.

“So I’m originally from Southern California, and I was basically getting live updates from friends and family, as the fires were raging,” said Bronczek. “People losing their homes and losing everything, and I felt so helpless.”

Bronczek was not the only one in her home thinking about the wildfires. Her 11-year-old daughter Birdie did as well.

“It’s just, like, really sad and devastating, you know, it’s like, imagine if it happened to us,” said Birdie.

With the help of her friend Kristin Cecchi and her children, Bronczek came up with an idea: a family fundraiser. The mother of three thought having kids and adults working together would be a meaningful way to give back.

The best part, according to Birdie, this fundraiser would also actually be fun.

“We’re having a fundraiser for the LA wildfires, and it’s a dance-a-thon,” said Birdie. “We thought that would be a good idea so, like, the whole family can get involved. It was like a fun thing kids and adults can do.”

The three-hour event is on Saturday, Feb. 1 at City Tavern in Georgetown.

Bronczek said the dance-a-thon benefits Baby2Baby, which provides emergency supplies for the most vulnerable children and families who have lost everything in the Los Angeles fires, including diapers, food, formula, water, clothing, blankets and hygiene products.

Baby2Baby, according to Bronczek, has donated over 7 million items to the wildfire relief.

Two weeks ago, Bronczek brought her family out to Southern California and volunteered to help those needing help. Her youngest son Barrett, along with his whole class, made cards for the fire fighters and he was able to hand deliver them.

Days before the dance-a-thon, Bronczek told WTOP she has already reached her fundraising goal of $50,000.

While Birdie is ready to dance, she told WTOP her 10-year-old brother Brody would also be dancing on Saturday, even though he didn’t know it yet.

While Brody agreed to participate in the event, when asked if he wanted to dance or if he was saying yes because he was afraid of his sister, Brody told WTOP, “I’m afraid.”

