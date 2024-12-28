Dozens honor President Woodrow Wilson’s birthday in wreath-laying ceremony

An annual wreath-laying ceremony in D.C. on Saturday marked President Woodrow Wilson's 167th birthday.

The bugle sounded, a drummer rolled and full military honors were given as the wreath was laid at Wilson’s tomb in the center of the National Cathedral, surrounded by a color guard with every military branch represented.

“He’s the only president buried in Washington, and he’s buried here at the Cathedral, and so we consider ourselves caretakers of his remains,” said Kevin Eckstrom, a spokesman for the National Cathedral.

It’s the 28th time that the Armed Forces have completed the wreath-laying ceremony.

“Two organizations that really know how to do a funeral are the military and the Episcopal Church. You put them together for a state funeral or presidential funeral, or even a smaller event like this, and there’s something magical about it,” said Eckstrom.

This year, the ceremony drew dozens of visitors, from presidential history buffs and even relatives of Wilson.

Edith Wilson, who died on Dec. 28 — her husband’s birthday — in 1961, was also celebrated. Her grand-nephew placed a separate wreath of orchids at the tomb to honor her.

“Wonderful that Edith can be a part of the military salute to the president,” said her grand-nephew, Cary Fuller. “I feel this is sort of a joint celebration of the two of them.”

Fuller told WTOP he was very fortunate to have gotten to know Edith before her death and described her as a second grandmother to him.

Edith is also interred at the National Cathedral.

