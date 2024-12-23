Commanders fans react to big win, passage of bill that could move team to DC

Commanders fans celebrating the team's win over the Eagles are also looking forward to a possible future stadium back in D.C.

Washington Commanders wide receiver Jamison Crowder (80) scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)(AP/Stephanie Scarbrough)

“We didn’t expect to be where we are, but it’s been awesome,” lifelong Washington Commanders fan Chris McKinney said.

The RFK Stadium bill was saved last minute on the Senate floor and signed into law by President Joe Biden on Saturday. The move transfers the land were the old stadium sits from the federal government to D.C., which could mean a big move for the Commanders.

“I want it back home. It would be great back in D.C. so if that could happen it would be great for us, it would be great for the fans. It’s the easiest way to get to, it’s awesome,” McKinney said.

While celebrating the big win on Sunday, another fan said she’s excited that everything is coming together.

“A new stadium on the way. Things are looking good,” another fan said. “We’re just happy to be D.C. sports fans. Let’s go D.C.!”

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, who attended Sunday’s game at Northwest Stadium in Landover, told NBC Washington that the Commanders should be in Maryland, but the land transfer had to happened.

“This was the right decision and I’ve always said we are not afraid of competition. We still believe this is the best, the fastest and the most efficient way of getting a new stadium and increasing the fan experience.”

Moore talked about the future for the current stadium spot and said if the Commanders decide to move to D.C., the team would deconstruct the Landover stadium and plan a redevelopment project there.

“When I think about the future of this area it does include mixed use, it does include housing and it includes entertainment and it includes making this a place where we can work, live and play,” Moore said.

