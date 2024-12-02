A dry and warm November in DC broke records

It’s a frigid start to December in the D.C. area. But November was the warmest one on record in the region.

A young family visiting Washington cools off from the unseasonably warm weather in a fountain at the base of the Washington Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)(AP/Kevin Wolf) A young family visiting Washington cools off from the unseasonably warm weather in a fountain at the base of the Washington Monument on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)(AP/Kevin Wolf) With feels-like temperatures in the 20s Monday morning, some D.C.-area residents are missing warmer days. But those comfortable temperatures aren’t a distant memory.

Less than a month ago, the D.C. region saw highs in the 80s during the warmest November on record.

“On average, we were just over five degrees above average for the whole month,” Cody Ledbetter a meteorologist with the National Weather Service told WTOP about data from Reagan National Airport.

During the month, D.C. set many single-day records including two out of the three days when it reached over 80 degrees. It broke 70 degrees four times as well.

“We set records on Nov. 6, 7, 8, 11, and 12th. All those were daily records,” said Ledbetter.

Though the hottest November day was set back in 1974 at 86 degrees.

Not only was it hot last month, it was also dry with the only significant rainfall on Nov. 20.

“We generally get close to three inches of rain throughout the month,” said Ledbetter. “We only got about 1.8 for the month of November. Most of that fell over one day, we got just over three-quarters of an inch. And overall, it was just a really dry month. We were in a pretty substantial drought at times. It’s really been a dry fall altogether.”

