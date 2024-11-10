What’s open, what’s closed on Veterans Day in the DC area

Veterans Day is Monday, Nov. 11. The federal government, as well as local governments and agencies, will observe the holiday which honors U.S. military veterans.

Veterans Day 2024 is Monday, Nov. 11.

A number of D.C.-area businesses will offer specials for veterans and active-duty service members, including free admission to D.C.’s Museum of the Bible, restaurant discounts and transit deals.

The federal government, as well as local governments and agencies, will observe the holiday which honors U.S. military veterans.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed on Veterans Day throughout the D.C. region.

Stores and businesses

The U.S. Postal Service said there won’t be any mail delivery on that day, but will resume its activities the following day on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

FedEx and UPS will be open for delivery services along with their offices.

A number of supermarket chains will be open during their regular hours, including Aldi, Costco, Giant, Safeway, Trader Joe’s and Whole Foods.

Public transit

Metrorail and Metrobus will run on a Saturday schedule.

The MARC commuter trains in Maryland will run on an R schedule on all three lines. Also, the commuter bus will run on the S schedule on all of its 36 routes.

The VRE won’t run its train services on Veterans Day.

DC

All public schools and Department of Motor Vehicles locations in the District will be closed.

One library in each of D.C.’s wards will be open. Check out the list.

Trash and recycling won’t be collected on Monday. The collection schedule will “slide” for the rest of the week, through Saturday.

You don’t need to pay parking meters on Monday.

The D.C. Streetcar will run on a normal schedule while the D.C. Circulator will run on a phased-elimination schedule.

Maryland

Anne Arundel County

Anne Arundel County Public Schools will be open, while all county offices will be closed. All county library branches will be open during normal hours.

Curbside trash and recycling collection will go on as scheduled.

Some shuttle and connector services in the county will be in service. Check out more on route-specific schedules in Anne Arundel County. The North County and South County Call N’ Ride will run on a Sunday schedule.

Annapolis Transit will run on a Sunday schedule.

Charles County

All government offices, public schools and libraries will be closed for the holiday.

The Nanjemoy Community Center and all senior centers will be closed. The Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center is closed, along with the Port Tobacco Recreation Center.

The indoor pools at the Donald M. Wade Aquatic Center and North Point High School will be open from noon to 5 p.m.

Montgomery County

County offices, courtrooms, public libraries will be closed, but public schools will be open.

RideOn and Flex bus services will run on modified holiday schedules.

There will be free parking in parking garages and lots.

If you usually get your trash and recycling collected on Monday, then it’ll be collected on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Shady Grove Transfer Station and Recycling Center will be closed to drop-offs.

Prince George’s County

Administrative offices in the county will be closed on Monday, but public safety agencies will be open. Public schools will be closed for students. All public libraries will be closed.

TheBus will run on its regular schedule. Call-A-Bus, Orange Circulator and PGC Link, including dialysis transportation, will not run on Monday.

There will be no trash and recycling collection on Monday, but it will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Virginia

Alexandria

Government offices will be closed on Monday along with a number of courts and all motor vehicles location in Northern Virginia.

Public schools will be closed for students. All public libraries will be closed. All city museums will be open. Check out Historic Alexandria’s website for more information.

Recreation and arts centers in the city will be closed on Monday, except for the Charles Houston, Chinquapin and Patrick Henry centers, which will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Torpedo Factory Art Center will open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The DASH buses and the King Street Trolley will run on its regular schedules.

Parking restrictions will be suspended on Monday at metered spaces and residential permit parking districts. However, there will be enforcement on temporary no-parking signs.

Residential garbage and recycling services won’t be adjusted during the week of Veterans Day.

Arlington County

Government offices, libraries and public schools will be closed on Monday.

ART buses will run on a holiday bus pattern — routes 41, 42, 45, 51, 55, 77 and 87 will run on Saturday schedules. Also, the ART and STAR call centers will be closed.

Parking meters won’t be enforced on Monday, but permit-only parking is in effect unless noted otherwise on the sign.

All community centers will be closed, but the Long Bridge Aquatics and Fitness Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Arlington County will run its normal trash, recycling and yard waste curbside routes on Monday.

Fairfax County

All government offices, libraries and public schools will be closed.

The Fairfax Connector will run on a holiday weekday service, while the CUE Bus will run on a modified weekday service.

The Fairfax Museum and Visitor Center will be open on Monday during its typical hours. The McLean Community Center will be closed, but the Reston Community Center will be open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be no trash and recycling collection on Monday, but it will resume on Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Loudoun County

Government offices, courts, libraries and public schools will be closed.

Loudoun County Transit said that its commuter bus won’t run. Also, the Loudoun County Courthouse Shuttle will not operate from the Pennington Garage and Lot to the courthouse.

The county doesn’t offer trash or recycling collection, but you can bring your trash to the county’s landfill. You should check your local government, homeowners association or contractor for holiday services.

Recreation and community centers will be open during their regular hours.

Prince William County

Administrative offices in Prince William County, along with the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, will be closed on Monday. Libraries and public schools will also be closed for Veterans Day.

PRTC OmniRide Express buses won’t be running, but local, Metro Express and East-West Express routes will run their regular weekday service.

The Prince William County Sanitary Landfill will be open for drop-off during its regular hours.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.