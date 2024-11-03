Live Radio
Smoke bomb, fugitive discovered during traffic stop in Northern Virginia

Joshua Barlow

November 3, 2024, 8:22 AM

Police in Alexandria, Virginia, said officers discovered both a wanted fugitive and a commercial-grade smoke bomb during a Saturday afternoon traffic stop on King Street.

Alexandria police said officers were conducting a “felony traffic stop of a vehicle” in the 1600 block of King Street around 12:56 p.m., when the bomb was found.

The area of King Street between Commonwealth Ave. and Harvard St. was closed for about 2 hours as the fire department, K-9 unit and county bomb squad investigated.

During the investigation, a passenger in the car, identified as a 30-year-old Alexandria man wanted on felony charges out of Loudoun County, was placed into custody.

The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old woman, was charged with driving under a suspended license.

