‘It is something we’ve been prepping for’: DC-area shops get ready for Small Business Saturday

It’s a shopping day sandwiched in between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but this holiday is not about finding the biggest deals, it’s about supporting local mom-and-pop businesses.

As Small Business Saturday approaches, businesses in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, are preparing for the day which celebrates them.

“We still have a good number of smaller businesses that cater to individual, unique things that you can find only here in Old Town, and I’m really happy to be a part of that here,” said Michele Marceau, owner of Principle Gallery.

At the gallery, which specializes in contemporary realism art pieces and framing, Marceau said over the past 30 years, people show up in numbers on the shopping holiday.

“We definitely see an increase in traffic and sales,” Marceau said.

Marceau said the day is also a chance for them to help other small businesses, too, namely the artists whose works are for sale in the gallery.

“I just love the fact that we can help artists do what they love and connect their great art with collectors who fall in love with paintings, and it’s really kind of a beautiful thing,” Marceau said.

At Lou Lou Boutique, manager Karina Sandoval said they are getting ready for the larger crowds.

“It is something we’ve been prepping for, along with Black Friday,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval said for the boutique, which sells clothing and jewelry, the local shopping day is a chance for the store and other small businesses to “make a name for ourselves.”

For the shopping holiday, Lou Lou Boutique also plans to feature items like candles and jewelry made by local creators, as a way to showcase even more small businesses in one location.

“I love giving that platform, that opportunity for people to shine and hopefully grow from there,” Sandoval said.

