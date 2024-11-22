Dog owners sad and stunned to see Bark Social shut down

Bark Social, the popular chain of dog parks in the D.C. region that sells food and drinks, has abruptly shut down.

The parks have a loyal following, and people who go there frequently to hang out and let their dogs run around off leash are shocked they suddenly can’t go there anymore.

“This is a place where people will go literally every day,” said Thomas Flinchbaugh, who was walking his dog past the now closed Bark Social at Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland.

“Around North Bethesda, there aren’t a ton of places to bring your dog,” Flinchbaugh said. “My dog pulls me here every day and throws a fit if I don’t bring him here. So yeah, it’s sad.”

The gates around Bark Social are locked and there is a sign out front that says, “Bark Social is closed until further notice. Thank you for everything.”

In a statement, the company said an expected round of financing did not materialize.

“We know this is abrupt, but as a small start-up, Bark Social relies on investors to fuel its growth,” the company said in an email to customers. “The company was in the middle of a growth round when financing that was expected fell through.”

There are five Bark Social locations, including the one at Pike & Rose.

The others are in Columbia and Baltimore in Maryland, Alexandria in Virginia and also Philadelphia.

Bark Social held a grand opening for its Columbia location just last month.

“It’s a huge loss to the community,” said Gail Graves, who took her dog to the Pike & Rose location every day.

“This was actually one of the reasons why I moved to Pike & Rose because I wanted to be near Bark Social, so now I want to move, honestly,” Graves said. “I met so many friends here and my dog loved it.”

