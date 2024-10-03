Events around DC area that mark anniversary of Oct. 7 attack

Monday, Oct. 7, marks one year since the Hamas attack on Israel which killed over 1,200 people, and lead to a retaliation in Gaza. Vigils and protests around the D.C. region will mark the anniversary this coming week.

Protests have erupted across the nation since the initial attack, including in the D.C. area where arrests made during demonstrations on college campuses in May sparked controversy.

There are events, vigils and protests planned around the upcoming anniversary. D.C. police are working with other law enforcement agencies to monitor the events.

“While there are no known threats to the District of Columbia, we urge our community to remain vigilant and help keep our community safe,” D.C. police told WTOP in an emailed statement.

Police said anyone who sees something suspicious can call the department at 202-727-9099, text 50411, or report online at iwatchdc.org.

Here’s what you can expect around the District:

Oct. 5:

The D.C., Maryland and Virginia chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement will be holding a rally to commemorate “one year of genocide” and “one year of resistance.” It will begin at 4 p.m. outside of the White House.

Oct. 6:

The Temple Rodef Shalom will be hosting, “A Shared Service of the Northern Virginia Jewish Community” at 7 p.m.

Oct. 7:

The Temple Rodef Shalom will also be hosting, “Marking Oct. 7 Together,” at 7 p.m. at The Anthem in D.C. The event will “honor the memories of those who died, and … look to the future,” the event description reads on their website. Bus transportation to and from The Anthem is available for “$25 per person for members or $30 per person for non-members.”

The Philos Project is hosting a rally and march, “Remembering October 7th: Standing with Israel,” on the National Mall “to honor the heroes and remember the hostages of the October 7 Massacre.” The event begins at noon and lasts until 3 p.m.

At the University of Maryland, the Students for Justice in Palestine will be hosting a vigil for those killed in Gaza during the ongoing war. This comes after university officials canceled events on campus to commemorate the anniversary due to fears of violence, and a federal judge ruled this week that the university must allow a vigil under the First Amendment.

The If Not Now movement will be hosting a gathering to honor the lives lost in Israel and in Gaza. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. in Meridian Hill Park (also known as Malcolm X Park).

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington is hosting an “evening of remembrance” at 7 p.m. at the Anthem.

Hillel at the University of Maryland will hold a vigil at 8 p.m. to mark the one year anniversary of the attack in Israel.

