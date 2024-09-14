‘Bronze doesn’t talk’: Artist unveils 58-foot World War I sculpture in DC

Hundreds of people gathered along Pennsylvania Avenue in Northwest D.C. Friday for the unveiling of a nearly 60-foot sculpture wall honoring those who served in World War I.
“It feels amazing to be here. … They invited me to be sort of like a mascot of the project, and I couldn’t be prouder. This is so moving. The story behind it is magnificent,” actor Kelsey Grammer said as he choked back tears.
A Soldier’s Journey, a 58-foot bronze sculpture wall that has been in the works for four-and-half years, was unveiled at the National World War I memorial near the White House Friday evening.
“This is really about what that sculpture stands for and who it celebrates and reveres, and those are the veterans. And it’s a sculpture for we, the people. Ultimately I’m a spokesperson, because bronze doesn’t talk,” Sabin Howard, the artist behind the 25-ton sculpture, told WTOP.
Retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey, told WTOP he was pleased the veterans of World War I are being honored: “The sacrifice of 118,000 killed and a couple 100,000 wounded changed the world for the better forever.”
Those who are behind the memorial previously told WTOP they feel that the location — between 14th and 15th streets Northwest, right across Pennsylvania Avenue from the Willard Hotel — actually provides a better home for the memorial than the National Mall does.
Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.
© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.