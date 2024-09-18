This Va. grooming business has ‘zero turn-away policy’ with aggressive dogs

This story is part of WTOP’s Small Business September series, sponsored by EagleBank.

When Mary Phillips opened Pawsh Dog Wash in Alexandria, Virginia, she wanted to establish a safe place that caters to dogs that tend to be difficult or aggressive when they go to a groomer.

Many dog owners face challenges when it comes to grooming temperamental pets and few grooming services are equipped to handle those situations.

Phillips said many of her customers have been turned away from other places.

“We have a zero turn away policy,” Phillips said. “No matter what you bring us, we will help you out with it.”

Phillips said she has some clients who drive all the way from Annapolis, Maryland, or Middleburg, Virginia, because they have been kicked out of or even banned from grooming businesses.

“We cater to each dog based off what they need,” Phillips said. “Some dogs need to be moved with gentle voices, and others need a firmer hand.”

Aggressive or reactive dogs present challenges that require specialized knowledge and experience.

Phillips said her business is able to offer a safe, calm environment with trained professionals who understand dog behavior and know how to manage aggression.

It reduces the risk of injury to both the dog and the groomer.

“The anxiety of the dog lessens and the anxiety of the owner lessens,” Phillips said. “The dogs feed off of the owners, so if everyone is calmer it’s just an all around better experience.”

A lot of dog owners love the idea of grooming their pets themselves but hate the mess that comes with it. That’s why another section of the business is a self-service area with individual stalls.

Dog owners can simply bring their pets in, give them a bath and they don’t have to worry about cleaning up any of the mess.

“You’re pretty exhausted by the time you’re done, so not having to clean, that is great,” said Phillips. “I wanted to make a really open, welcoming place that wasn’t like other places.”