Looking for a laugh? SNL alum Leslie Jones headlines in downtown DC this weekend

The “Because They’re Funny” comedy festival is coming to The Wharf in D.C. this weekend — three days of mirth for people who love watching comedy performances, and those considering a career in trying to make others laugh.

Promoter Jeff Friday said the festival is scheduled to run Friday through Sunday and brings performances, workshops and competitions to a destination-based environment.

Friday night’s opening night reception is a salute to comedian George Wallace.

“He’s hilarious,” Friday told WTOP. “He’s such an inspiration to people, he’s such a great guy. I don’t personally think he’s gotten the credit for being as much of a trailblazer as he truly is.”

Saturday afternoon is a panel discussion, entitled “The Business of Comedy,” said Friday.

“We’re bringing in comedy writers, producers, studio execs and agents to really talk about what it’s like to break into the business, and where the business is going,” he said.

The event, at The Anthem, is free to members of the public who reserve a ticket.

“There’s no excuse for any aspiring comedians, aspiring social media influencers, anyone who wants to be in the comedy world not to come by and check it out,” Friday said.

Another weekend highlight will be the 2024 Breakout Comedian of the Year Competition, hosted by Deon Cole on Saturday night. Six emerging comics will compete for a $10,000 grand prize and the opportunity to be signed by Innovative Artists talent agency.

Sunday afternoon there will be a master class in sketch comedy, including how to transform humorous ideas into fully-developed comedic sketches.

“That’s for anyone who wants to break into the sketch comedy business, from a creative standpoint,” Friday said.

Festival headliner Leslie Jones — a three-time Primetime Emmy Award nominee as well as a Writer’s Guild Award and NAACP Award nominee for her work on Saturday Night Live — performs at The Anthem on Sunday.

