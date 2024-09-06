Heads up! What to know if you’re trying to get around busy DC this weekend

Lots of great events are scheduled in D.C. this weekend, which means lots of people, as well as road closures and parking restrictions.

Early Saturday, DC Bike Ride 2024 will close approximately 20 miles of roads to automobiles, allowing bike riders to enjoy portions of the nation’s capital car-free. The event starts at 8 a.m., at the intersection of 12th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW, and ends at 300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Here is a breakdown of D.C. police’s traffic advisories for the bike ride.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed from Friday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

4th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW

6th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW

7th Street NW from Indiana Avenue Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed from Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Constitution Avenue NW from 14th Street NW to 7th Street NW

12th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW

10th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

9th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from on Saturday, Sept. 7 2024, at 2:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street SW

Independence Avenue NW from 14th Street NW to 3rd Street SW

Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue NW

27th Street NW from K Street NW to I Street NW

The following streets will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:

14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 14th Street Bridge

Independence Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW

23rd Street NW from Lincoln Circle to Independence Avenue SW

Arlington Memorial Bridge from Lincoln Circle to George Washington Parkway

Rock Creek Drive from Memorial Parkway Drive to Virginia Avenue SW

Potomac River Freeway from Ohio Drive NW to Whitehurst Freeway NW

Whitehurst Freeway from M Street to 27th Street NW

27th Street NW from K Street, NW to Virginia Avenue NW

Virginia Avenue NW from New Hampshire Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway NW

E Street Expressway from Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to 19th Street NW

20th Street NW from Virginia Avenue NW to E Street NW

Most of the route is west of the U.S. Capitol, on roads within view of monuments and memorials. Riders will cross the 14th Street Bridge and Memorial Bridge, before returning to the District.

Also, Saturday, the D.C. State Fair at Franklin Park, located between 13th and 14th streets NW, between K and I streets, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday evening, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at Nationals Park, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Early Sunday morning, road closures and parking restrictions will be in place for the More Than Pink Walk, to raise money for breast cancer research. Here is a breakdown of D.C. police’s traffic advisories for the walk.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street and 9th Street NW

6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue NW

3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street SW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from approximately 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street NW

13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, Sept. 8, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW

10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, Sept. 8, from approximately 8:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:

Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW

9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW

D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW

7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW

6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW

Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW

3rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street SW

Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street SW

4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to C Street SW

6th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Maryland Avenue SW

The event site is Freedom Plaza, and opens at 7 a.m. With an 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony, the walk begins at 9 a.m., with participants heading down Pennsylvania Avenue to The Capitol, along 3rd Street NW, and west on Independence Avenue SW, before retracing their steps to Freedom Plaza.

Starting noon, Sunday, and running until the evening, the 46th Adams Morgan Day will bring thousands to the area for music and vendors along 18th Street NW, from Kalorama Road NW to Columbia Road NW.

With so many people, and expected road closures and parking restrictions, event organizers are recommending taking Metro.

