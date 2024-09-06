Heads up! What to know if you’re trying to get around busy DC this weekend

Lots of great events are scheduled in D.C. this weekend, which means lots of people, as well as road closures and parking restrictions.
Early Saturday, DC Bike Ride 2024 will close approximately 20 miles of roads to automobiles, allowing bike riders to enjoy portions of the nation’s capital car-free. The event starts at 8 a.m., at the intersection of 12th Street NW and Constitution Avenue NW, and ends at 300 Pennsylvania Ave. NW. Here is a breakdown of D.C. police’s traffic advisories for the bike ride.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed from Friday, Sept. 6 at 6:00 p.m. to Saturday, Sept. 7 at 5:00 p.m.:
- Pennsylvania Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
- 4th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW
- 6th Street NW from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street NW
- 7th Street NW from Indiana Avenue Street NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 7th Street NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking and closed from Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:
- Constitution Avenue NW from 14th Street NW to 7th Street NW
- 12th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Madison Drive NW
- 10th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW
- 9th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to Constitution Avenue NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from on Saturday, Sept. 7 2024, at 2:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- 14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to D Street SW
- Independence Avenue NW from 14th Street NW to 3rd Street SW
- Maryland Avenue from Independence Avenue to 3rd Street SW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue to Independence Avenue NW
- 27th Street NW from K Street NW to I Street NW
The following streets will be closed on Saturday, Sept. 7, from 2:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.:
- 14th Street NW from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to 14th Street Bridge
- Independence Avenue NW from 3rd Street NW to 23rd Street SW
- 23rd Street NW from Lincoln Circle to Independence Avenue SW
- Arlington Memorial Bridge from Lincoln Circle to George Washington Parkway
- Rock Creek Drive from Memorial Parkway Drive to Virginia Avenue SW
- Potomac River Freeway from Ohio Drive NW to Whitehurst Freeway NW
- Whitehurst Freeway from M Street to 27th Street NW
- 27th Street NW from K Street, NW to Virginia Avenue NW
- Virginia Avenue NW from New Hampshire Avenue NW to Rock Creek Parkway NW
- E Street Expressway from Theodore Roosevelt Bridge to 19th Street NW
- 20th Street NW from Virginia Avenue NW to E Street NW
Most of the route is west of the U.S. Capitol, on roads within view of monuments and memorials. Riders will cross the 14th Street Bridge and Memorial Bridge, before returning to the District.
Also, Saturday, the D.C. State Fair at Franklin Park, located between 13th and 14th streets NW, between K and I streets, runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday evening, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform at Nationals Park, beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Early Sunday morning, road closures and parking restrictions will be in place for the More Than Pink Walk, to raise money for breast cancer research. Here is a breakdown of D.C. police’s traffic advisories for the walk.
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 14th Street NW
- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking on Sunday, Sept. 8, from 12:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street and 9th Street NW
- 6th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- Maryland Avenue from 3rd Street to Independence Avenue NW
- 3rd Street from Independence Avenue SW to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- Independence Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street SW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, September 8, 2024, from approximately 12:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 12th Street to 14th Street NW
- 13th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, Sept. 8, from approximately 4:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:
- 12th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- 11th Street from E Street to Pennsylvania Avenue NW
- 10th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th Street to 12th Street NW
The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic on Sunday, Sept. 8, from approximately 8:15 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.:
- Pennsylvania Avenue from 3rd Street to 9th Street NW
- 9th Street from E Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- D Street from 8th Street to 9th Street NW
- 7th Street from Indiana Avenue to Constitution Avenue NW
- 6th Street from C Street to Constitution Avenue NW
- Constitution Avenue from 3rd Street to 7th Street NW
- 3rd Street from Constitution Avenue NW to C Street SW
- Independence Avenue from Washington Avenue to 7th Street SW
- 4th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue NW to C Street SW
- 6th Street from Independence Avenue SW to Maryland Avenue SW
The event site is Freedom Plaza, and opens at 7 a.m. With an 8:30 a.m. opening ceremony, the walk begins at 9 a.m., with participants heading down Pennsylvania Avenue to The Capitol, along 3rd Street NW, and west on Independence Avenue SW, before retracing their steps to Freedom Plaza.
Starting noon, Sunday, and running until the evening, the 46th Adams Morgan Day will bring thousands to the area for music and vendors along 18th Street NW, from Kalorama Road NW to Columbia Road NW.
With so many people, and expected road closures and parking restrictions, event organizers are recommending taking Metro.
