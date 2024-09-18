Who shot Louisa? A DC family’s dog got out of the house and came back with a gunshot wound

A D.C. family's dog got out of their Southeast house last week and came back days later with a gunshot wound. Now, Humane Law Enforcement officers with the HRA are looking for the person who wounded the pup.

Louisa, a white and brown pit bull mix, left the family’s home last week and returned with a gunshot wound. She is expected to make a full recovery. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance “It does turn out that the bullet had traveled from between her eyes, through her throat and lodged in her neck. It was making it very difficult for her to breathe,” Diane Ashton with the Humane Rescue Alliance told WTOP. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance The bullet was removed and Louisa is in stable condition, though she has multiple facial fractures. She is expected to make a full recovery. (Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance) Courtesy Humane Rescue Alliance ( 1 /3) Share This Gallery: Share This:

share on facebook

share on X

share on threads

share on linkedin

share on email

print

A D.C. family’s dog got out of their Southeast house last week and came back days later with a gunshot wound. Now, investigators are looking for the person who wounded the pup.

“The good news is she’s expected to make a full recovery,” Diane Ashton with the Humane Rescue Alliance told WTOP.

Louisa, a white and brown pit bull mix, left the family’s home on Ely Place near Minnesota Avenue on Wednesday, Sept. 11. The dog returned home Friday with a bullet wound between her eyes.

The family immediately took Louisa to an emergency veterinarian.

“It does turn out that the bullet had traveled from between her eyes, through her throat and lodged in her neck. It was making it very difficult for her to breathe,” said Ashton.

The bullet was removed and Louisa is in stable condition, though she has multiple facial fractures.

“There’s absolutely no reason for anyone to shoot a dog like that,” said Ashton, describing the dog as sweet and loving.

Humane Law Enforcement officers with the HRA are now looking for the shooter. They are offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction.

If you have any information, please contact the HRA at 202-723-5730, option three.

“It’s truly a miracle that Louisa survived this, and now we’re focusing on making sure we find whoever did this, and we really do need the public’s help,” said Ashton.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.