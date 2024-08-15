Nearly 900 have pleaded guilty to charges linked to Jan. 6 insurrection

A Maryland man who was near the House chamber on Jan. 6, 2021, when a woman was shot in the U.S. Capitol as rioters confronted police has pleaded guilty to assaulting law enforcement.

Uliyahu Haya, 48, of Silver Spring entered a guilty plea this week in U.S. District Court to a felony charge of assaulting, resisting or impeding officers.

Prosecutors said Haya was in an area near the House Speaker’s lobby as D.C. police officers were trying to remove rioters.

A scuffle took place involving rioters and law enforcement, which occurred as Congress was trying to certify the result of the 2020 presidential election. Rioters smashed glass doors to the lobby and a woman, Ashli Babbitt, was shot as she tried to climb through one of the doors just outside the House chamber.

Prosecutors said Haya was involved in the confrontation and shoved a D.C. police officer. It took place moments after lawmakers were evacuated from the House chamber.

Haya, who previously lived in Virginia, was arrested in August 2021. He had previously been charged in a 2018 road rage incident and accused of pointing a gun at another motorist on Interstate 95 in Prince George’s County.

Haya was on parole when he was arrested in connection with Jan. 6. Haya’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 17, 2025.

The number of people who have pleaded guilty to charges linked to the massive security breach at the Capitol is now close to 900.

At least 895 individuals have pleaded guilty to various federal charges, according to the Justice Department, with nearly 300 pleading guilty to felony charges.

The FBI said that it is still looking for suspects wanted for assaults on federal officers.

An estimated 140 law enforcement officers were injured during the attack on the Capitol, including about 80 U.S. Capitol Police and 60 officers from D.C. police. Matthew Graves, the US Attorney for the District of Columbia, called the incident “likely the largest single-day, mass assault of law enforcement officers in our nation’s history.”

