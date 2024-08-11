Maryland’s tax-free week ends Saturday

Maryland is holding a tax-free week through Saturday, Aug. 17, as shoppers across the state load their carts with back-to-school items.

Only “designated clothing, footwear and backpacks/bookbags” are eligible, according to the state’s Office of the Comptroller.

It said “certain clothing, footwear and accessories are eligible,” citing footwear, sweaters, shirts, slacks, jeans, dresses, robes, underwear, belts, shoes and boots “priced at $100 or less.” It also said “the first $40 of a backpack/bookbag purchase is tax-exempt.”

Neighboring Virginia held a three-day sales tax holiday that ended Sunday. Aug. 4.

D.C. had sales tax holidays similar to Maryland and Virginia, before they were repealed in 2009.

