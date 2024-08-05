Family and friends gather in Alexandria to celebrate Noah Lyles’ victory in Paris Olympics 100-meter

Cheers could be heard across the D.C. area as Alexandria, Virginia’s Noah Lyles became the fastest man in the world and won a gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

There were cheers heard around the D.C. area Sunday as Noah Lyles crossed the finish line to earn gold in the 100-meter final, including from friends and family attending a watch party at Alexandria, Virginia’s Pork Barrel BBQ.

Lyles has quite a few titles to celebrate: Alexandria’s pride and joy, the fastest man in the world and Olympic gold medalist.

“It’s the most exciting day in the world.” said Lyles’ uncle Rahsaan Caine. “I mean, like, it’s — it’s priceless.”

Caine told WTOP that Lyles’ skills were clear from a young age.

“I realized he was fast when he could beat me running,” Caine said. “When he was about 13 years old — and I’ve always been really fast.”

And now, with Lyles already in the history books, Caine said it means even more to see all the people gathered from Alexandria to watch his nephew cross the finish line.

WTOP's Jimmy Alexander speaks to Alexandria patrons as they celebrate an Olympic victory for Noah Lyles.

“Winning the gold is winning the gold for everybody. And that’s how I actually view it,” he told WTOP. “It’s not just him. It’s not just me. It’s literally everybody.”

Ben Matthews, a science teacher at Alexandria City High School, who once taught Lyles, said the Olympian continues to add to the sport’s history with every accomplishment: “We see in the news and see on TV, just Noah out there doing the right things.”

Rahsaan Caine, Noah Lyles uncle, attends a watch party at Alexandria, Virginia's Pork Barrel BBQ as his nephew nets Gold in the 100 meter dash at the Paris Olympics. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Friends, family and fans watch as Noah Lyles competes in the 100-meter dash during the Paris Olympics from Alexandria, Virginia, on Aug. 4, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander TVs are on full volume at Pork Barrel BBQ in Alexandria, Virginia, as Noah Lyles competes in the 100-meter dash during the Paris Olympics on Aug. 4, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander) WTOP/Jimmy Alexander Pork Barrel BBQ in Alexandria, Virginia, was a home away from home for Team USA fans cheering for Noah Lyles on Sunday, Aug. 4, 2024. (WTOP/Jimmy Alexander)

Students in Alexandria also enjoyed the celebrations, telling WTOP that they are excited to call themselves “Titans” after seeing an alumnus competing at the Olympics.

One recent graduate of Alexandria City High School, Cooper Jones, said that while he never met Lyles, the track and field star has a big presence on the school’s campus.

“There’s a lot of really great athletes that come out of our school, a lot of really successful people come out of our school, but it’s definitely not every day that you see someone with that recognition on national television and just someone that walked the same halls as you,” Jones told WTOP.

WTOP’s Ivy Lyons contributed to this report.

