‘Shock to our community’: Fairfax Co. high school football coach arrested on charge of solicitation of minor

A teacher at Langley High School in Fairfax County, Virginia, who is also the head football coach, has been charged with five counts of sexual solicitation of a minor.

According to the sheriff’s office in Frederick County, Maryland, on Aug. 1, 48-year-old David Clay Murray contacted an undercover detective, who was posing as a 15-year-old girl, on a messaging app.

“The detective informed Murray several times throughout the conversation that he was speaking with a 15-year-old female,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. “Murray continued to engage in a sexual conversation, with the undercover detective, soliciting numerous sex acts.”

After getting an arrest warrant, Fairfax County police were contacted, and Murray was arrested there. According to online court records, he waived extradition on Monday. It’s unclear when he’ll be transported to Maryland and make his first appearance in Frederick County District Court.

In a statement to WTOP, Fairfax County Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid said, “We understand this will come as a shock to our community. We are doing everything we can to address this situation.”

The Washington Post reports that in a letter to parents, the FCPS superintendent said there is no indication that any Fairfax County children or FCPS students were involved. However, anyone with concerns or information are encouraged to call Fairfax County police.

In a statement, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins said detectives are handling an increasing number of these types of cases, “which should be alarming to parents. I will take this opportunity to reinforce to parents to pay close attention to what their minor children are involved in on mobile apps, websites, and social media platforms.”

