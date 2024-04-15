Live Radio
Pop-up storms dump ‘car-denting’ hail across DC region

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

April 15, 2024, 5:45 PM

Hail falls on the ground in Vienna, Virginia. (Courtesy Sherry Maggio)
Courtesy Sherry Maggio
hail falls on ground
Hail falls in Gaithersburg, Maryland. (Courtesy WTOP listener)
Courtesy WTOP listener
(1/2)
hail falls on ground

Severe storms popped up throughout the D.C. region Monday afternoon, bringing strong winds, “car-denting hail” and heavy rain. Here’s what you need to know.

In the traffic center, WTOP’s David Dildine reported “car-denting” hail in Arlington when the storm passed.

WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford described the storms as coming from a “nasty cell,” which eventually made its way south toward King George and Fredericksburg in Virginia.

Most of the severe storms left the D.C. area, but not before prompting ground stops at Reagan National and Dulles International airports, as well as a departure delay at Reagan National.

After the storms end by sunset, overnight will be clear with lows in the 50s, WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Scattered showers will remain through Monday evening, especially south and east of D.C., 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said, before partially clearing.

The severe thunderstorm watch issued for the D.C. area expired early.

“After any lingering showers depart, plan for dry conditions overnight with slightly cooler lows in the 50s,” Rudin said.

Forecast

MONDAY EVENING: Showers and thunderstorms. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows between 52 to 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs between 74 to 79 degrees. Temperatures will be a good above average for mid-April

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Scattered showers. Highs in the 70s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. Stray showers, storms. Highs between 75 to 80 degrees.

Current weather

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

aconstantino@wtop.com

