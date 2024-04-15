Pop-up storms dump ‘car-denting’ hail across DC region

The D.C. region is under a severe thunderstorm watch as strong storms popped up Monday afternoon. Here's what you need to know.

Severe storms popped up throughout the D.C. region Monday afternoon, bringing strong winds, “car-denting hail” and heavy rain. Here’s what you need to know.

In the traffic center, WTOP’s David Dildine reported “car-denting” hail in Arlington when the storm passed.

WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford described the storms as coming from a “nasty cell,” which eventually made its way south toward King George and Fredericksburg in Virginia.

Most of the severe storms left the D.C. area, but not before prompting ground stops at Reagan National and Dulles International airports, as well as a departure delay at Reagan National.

After the storms end by sunset, overnight will be clear with lows in the 50s, WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

Scattered showers will remain through Monday evening, especially south and east of D.C., 7News First Alert Meteorologist Steve Rudin said, before partially clearing.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia, and the District of Columbia, until 10 PM EDT. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threats. pic.twitter.com/Yr3innCAGN — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 15, 2024

The severe thunderstorm watch issued for the D.C. area expired early.

“After any lingering showers depart, plan for dry conditions overnight with slightly cooler lows in the 50s,” Rudin said.

Forecast

MONDAY EVENING: Showers and thunderstorms. Monday night will be partly cloudy with lows between 52 to 60 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs between 74 to 79 degrees. Temperatures will be a good above average for mid-April

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy. Scattered showers. Highs in the 70s

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy. Stray showers, storms. Highs between 75 to 80 degrees.

Current weather

