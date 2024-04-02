Multiple rounds of storms roll through DC area; bringing possibility for flooding, high winds, hail

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of the D.C. area through Wednesday afternoon, with 1-2 inches of rainfall expected

A round of showers and storms rolled through the D.C. region Tuesday afternoon, with even more rain expected later. Here’s what you need to know.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for most of the D.C. area through Wednesday afternoon, with 1-2 inches of rainfall expected. Areas along the shoreline in D.C. are under a coastal flood advisory until 4 p.m.

Thunderstorms are expected Tuesday afternoon and evening, said 7News Meteorologist Eileen Whelan. She said some could be severe in the region’s southwest zones where it’s expected to be warmer.

Storms could feature small hail and damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. An isolated tornado is possible.

Overall, temperatures Tuesday will be cool, with highs in the upper 50s.

Some strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible later this afternoon into the evening, especially across areas along and south of the I-66 corridor and points westward. Main threats will be large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible. pic.twitter.com/Aq2ub1EVec — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 2, 2024

A few rumbles of thunder are possible overnight and another half inch of rain is expected to fall, heightening the risk of flooding. But that round of wet weather isn’t expected to be severe.

“Overnight rain tonight could give way to some flooding over creeks and streams,” said 7News First Alert Meteorologist Mark Peña. “If you come across any water over the roads, remember turn around, don’t down.”

Severe weather forecast again on Wednesday

“This grey weather pattern is going to be with us throughout the middle of the week,” said Whelan.

7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said to keep an umbrella handy Wednesday — a weather alert day with heavy rain and afternoon thunderstorms forecast.

Rain could be heavy during the morning rush, which could impact some roadways. Soil will be saturated from Tuesday’s wet weather, so it won’t take much additional rain to cause some flooding, Johnson said.

The highest risk for severe weather will be between noon and 5 p.m. on Wednesday with the passage of the cold front.

“A few storms could contain damaging winds, hail, or even a brief, weak tornado,” Johnson said.

Springlike temperatures take a break Thursday with a colder and blustery air mass moving in. High temperatures will be nearly 10 degrees below average in the low 50s. Factor in gusty northwestern winds, and it will feel colder, Johnson said.

There’s a chance for a few showers on Thursday afternoon but those aren’t expected to bring any heavy rainfall.

Forecast

Tuesday evening: Areas of rain. Heavy at times. Temps: 51-63. Winds: Southeast 5-10 mph.

Tuesday night: Areas of rain. Occasionally heavy through the morning rush. Lows: 47-50. Winds: East 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: Areas of rain. Heavy at times. Thunderstorm risk, some strong to severe. Highs: 55-62. Winds: East to Northwest 5-15+ mph

Thursday: Partly sunny. Blustery. Afternoon shower chance. Highs: 50-57. Winds: Northwest 10-20 mph, gusts 30 mph.

Current weather

