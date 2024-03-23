Flood watch ends as gusty winds start to move into DC region

A flood watch for most of the broader D.C. region lasts until 2 p.m. Saturday, the National Weather Service said.

Rain storms are projected to come to an end in the next few hours and the flood watch covering most of the D.C. area has been cancelled early.

A flood watch covering the broader D.C. region was cancelled at 11 a.m., three hours before it was projected to end Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

WTOP meteorologist Mike Stinneford said the rain will come to an end quickly on Saturday and there will be breaks in the overcast skies before winds gusts move in.

“Skies will clear tonight, and it will be colder, with wind gusts up to 40 mph,” Stinneford said. “It will stay windy Sunday morning, but the winds will diminish in the afternoon.”

Light to moderate rain continues to push across the area this morning before tapering from west to east mid to late afternoon. Highest rain totals will be east of the Blue Ridge. Winds pick up this afternoon & evening with gusts 25-35 mph. Dry & breezy Sunday. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/AFQXG91pzT — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) March 23, 2024

SATURDAY:

Moderate to Heavy Rain

Highs: 50s

Winds: Northeast 10-20, Gusts to 30 mph +

Areas of moderate to heavy rain during the morning will taper to showers during the afternoon. Rainfall totals are trending between 1 to 3 inches, with the heaviest rain falling east and along the I-95 corridor. A flood watch has been posted for all areas inside the beltway and surrounding counties. Localized flooding is possible. Northwesterly winds will increase during the afternoon with windy conditions expected at night. Plan for winds gusts over 30 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Gradual Clearing, Windy

Lows: 25-35

Winds: North 15-25, Gusts to 40 mph

As the weather maker pulls away from the Mid-Atlantic, skies will gradually clear as temperatures dip to the 20s and middle 30s. Gusty northwesterly winds clocking in at 30 to 40 mph will put wind chills in the 20s.

SUNDAY:

Sunny, Breezy

Highs: 50s

Winds: North 10-20, Gusts to 35 mph

Wake up to wind chills in the 20s Sunday morning will give way to a blustery and sunny afternoon with highs in the middle 50s. Northwesterly winds will gust over 30 mph during the first half of the day. Wind will decrease during the afternoon.

MONDAY:

Sunny

High: near 60

Winds: North 5-10 mph

Expect a nice day with sunshine, low humidity and light winds.

TUESDAY:

Increasing Clouds

High: Near 60

Winds: East 5-10 mph

Clouds will increase ahead of a weather-maker, rain may begin late in the evening.

