If you don’t play football, but can play an instrument, you still have a shot at joining the Commanders

Matt Small | msmall@wtop.com

March 30, 2024, 9:47 AM

The Washington Commanders Marching Band performs before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, September 24, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (AP/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

Open auditions for people interested in joining the Washington Commanders Marching Band for the 2024 season will be held in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7.

Each audition day will consist of morning music auditions for the first round, followed by afternoon marching auditions for those who advance past the initial round of music auditions, according to the Washington Commanders.

Hired band members will be part-time employees of the football team and are paid for rehearsals, games and special appearances. The Commanders are one of only two teams in the NFL with a marching band, the other being the Ravens.

The team said the marching band, which was founded in 1937, is looking for musicians who play the following instruments:

  • Alto saxophone
  • Trumpet
  • Trombone
  • Mellophone
  • Baritone
  • Sousaphone
  • Snare drum
  • Bass drum
  • Tenor drums
  • Cymbals, and
  • Drum set

Percussion players can audition on the 6th and wind players can audition on the 6th and 7th, the Washington Commanders said in a news release.

Musicians will be seen in order of arrival at Prince George’s County Community College’s Main Campus in Largo, with the last walk-in accepted at 11:45 a.m.

More audition information and registration details are available on the Washington Commanders’ website.

Matt Small

Matt joined WTOP News at the start of 2020, after contributing to Washington’s top news outlet as an Associated Press journalist for nearly 18 years.

msmall@wtop.com

