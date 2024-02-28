Wet and wild: Heavy rain, gusty winds set to roll through DC area

It's going to be a damp commute Wednesday afternoon as band of moderate to heavy rain will cross the D.C. area through the early evening. Here's what you need to know.

It’s going to be a damp commute Wednesday afternoon as a band of moderate to heavy rain and gusty winds will cross the D.C. area through the early evening. Here’s what you need to know.

Wednesday started off mild with almost springlike temperatures. But a strong cold front moving from west to east is bringing moderate to heavy rain along with some gusty winds, 7News First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

Expect gusty winds starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, which could reach to up to 50 mph, 7News First Alert meteorologist Jordan Evans said. Once the front clears, it’s going to be a very wind Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for the region from 6 p.m. until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures will fall quickly overnight, with wake-up temperatures around the freezing mark. With the wind, plan for wind chills to fall into the 20s by Thursday morning, 7News First Alert meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said.

Leap day Thursday will be cold and blustery. Northwesterly winds will make temperatures feel like the 20s and 30s throughout the day with high temperatures in the 40s.

A strong cold front will bring heavy rain & high winds to the region later today. Southerly winds are gusting up to 25 mph this morning with 40-55 mph gusts expected later this afternoon-tonight as the front passes. Winds will continue Thursday before diminishing Thursday night. pic.twitter.com/sLz01YdJh6 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 28, 2024

Forecast

Wednesday: Rain with cold front. Heaviest late afternoon into early evening. Highs between 65 to 70 degrees. Wind gusts between 30 to 40 mph or greater.

Wednesday night: Clearing skies, windy. Lows between 28 to 36 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy. Highs 45 to 50 degrees. Winds 10 to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds between 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of more than 20 mph.

Current weather

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.