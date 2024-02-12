Wave of rain with some snow possible in DC area for Tuesday

A gray and gloomy day greeted the D.C. area recovering from the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday, with more showers on the way and snow Tuesday morning. Here's what you need to know.

A gray and gloomy day greeted the D.C. area recovering from the excitement of Super Bowl Sunday, with more showers on the way — and possible snow Tuesday morning.

Rain showers will pick up during the Monday afternoon drive home, 7News First Alert meteorologist Mark Peña said.

Expect moderate to heavy rain Monday night, courtesy of low pressure from the southwest. But thanks to a dry spell for most of February, so far, there are low-flooding concerns, Peña added.

Rain could be heavy at times, said 7News First Alert Brian van de Graaff.

“As cold air filters in from the northwest, rain will change over to snow in our northwest zones,” van de Graaff said.

The National Weather Service predicts that rain could change to snow over the mountains Monday night, before spreading east along Interstate 70 early Tuesday morning.

Rain changes to snow over the mtns. late tonight, before spreading east along I-70 early Tue. AM. Highest impacts in the Warning area with heavy, wet snow & low visibilities. Higher uncertainty in the Watch area further east. Some snow could get to the metros for Tue AM commute. pic.twitter.com/vsxWaIkcYf — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) February 12, 2024

A winter storm watch is in effect starting Monday night through Tuesday afternoon for Frederick, Maryland, and areas of Carroll County, far north and west of the immediate D.C. area. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for extreme Western Maryland, “where the highest elevations could receive several inches of snow,” 7New First Alert meteorologist Steve Rudin said.

Rain is expected to change to snow between 5 to 7 a.m. and may be heavy at times.

In those areas, heavy snow is possible with a total accumulation around 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service. This could lead to some slippery road conditions for morning travelers in those areas.

For the D.C. region, Peña said that while flakes may fall, temperatures at the surface “just won’t really support any accumulation.” Snowy weather will be out by noon and a bit of sunshine could peek in during the afternoon.

While this month has been the eleventh warmest in 152 years of record keeping, 7News Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson told WTOP last week that winter isn’t over yet.

“It’s been on vacation,” she joked.

After weeks of weather whiplash in January — with the area seeing its first major snowfall in years to record-breaking high temperatures just a few days later — February seems to be following a similar trend.

Forecast

Monday night: Rain likely. Lows between 37 to 44 degrees. Rain may be heavy at times. As cold air filters in from the northwest, rain will changeover to snow in our northwest zones.

Tuesday: Rain mixes with now early, ending before noon. Breezy to windy midday with gusts of up to 30 mph. Highs in the 40s, with wind chills in the 30s most of the day.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Mix of sun and clouds with seasonably chilly temperatures in the 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs near 50 degrees.

Current weather

