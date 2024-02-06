Live Radio
Man charged with killing uncle in Prince George’s County

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

February 6, 2024, 2:38 PM

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, arrested a man who they said shot and killed his uncle during an altercation.

James Savoy, 40, is charged with first- and second-degree murder. Police said that they went to the home on the 13900 block of Old Indian Head Road in Brandywine around 2:15 a.m. Saturday for the report of a shooting.

Inside they found George Savoy, 69, had been shot. He was pronounced dead.

Police found James Savoy nearby, and he was taken into custody several hours after the shooting.

Anyone with information on what happened should call police at 301-516-2512.

Below is a map where the shooting took place.

