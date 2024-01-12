Storms cross the DC area, leaving behind wet roads and heavy winds

Heavy showers and strong winds are set to roll into the D.C. area Friday evening — bringing the chance for more flooding to already rain-swollen waterways in the region. Here's what you need to know.

Storm watches and warnings are beginning to fall away as a wave of storms with the potential to produce flooding in already rain-swollen waterways speed away from the D.C. area. Here’s what you need to know.

Rain will continue this evening before departing overnight. Locally heavy rain could result in high water. In addition, snow and gusty winds in the higher elevations of the Appalachians will result in difficult travel conditions this evening. pic.twitter.com/ar9d2UENM1 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 13, 2024

The National Weather Services predicted the storm system would bring some significant rain and winds to the area and, ahead of the storm, 7News First Alert Meteorologist Eileen Whelan said rainfall totals could near 1 inch Friday.

“So if we do have some higher rainfall rates later tonight, we could see the potential for flooding, because you know we’re coming off Tuesday’s storm with well over 2 inches of rain,” Whelan said.

By midnight, most of the rain will depart the area, leaving gusty winds in the Saturday forecast. A wind advisory has been issued starting at 7 a.m. with some gusts upward of 50 mph possible. Winds are expected to calm by 4 p.m. and stay that way for the remainder of the weekend.

D.C.’s next storm system could bring more unsavory weather into the region — the National Weather Service says you should be prepared for a wintry blast next week.

“The coldest air mass of the season arrives early/mid next week,” NWS said. “This will result in well below normal temperatures and very low wind chills at times.”

Earlier this week, heavy wind and rain battered the area, leading to near-historic flooding in Annapolis, Maryland, inundating roadways, and knocking down trees and power-lines.

Full forecast

WIND ADVISORY 7 A.M. UNTIL 4 P.M. SATURDAY

FRIDAY:

Increasing clouds, evening rain and wind

Highs: 40s, rising to 50s after sunset

Winds: Southeast 10-20, Gusts to 30+ mph

Most of the day will remain dry, with temperatures in the 40s. As the next weather system approaches from the west, plan for an increase in clouds and wind. Be prepared for wet conditions during the evening rush hour, with the heaviest rain arriving later in the evening. Rainfall totals will be between .75″ to 1 inch. After sunset, temperatures will climb into the 50s, reaching their peak just before midnight with southeasterly winds gusting 30-40 mph.

SATURDAY:

WIND ALERT

Falling temperatures, gusty winds

Temperatures: 50s to 40s

Winds: Southwest 15-15, Gusts to 40 mph

Plan for cold and wind whipped day! Our team is on a “wind alert” with a wind advisory in effect from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wind gusts will range from 40-50 mph during that time frame. With the combination of strong winds and falling temperatures, afternoon wind chill will make it feel like the 30s.

SUNDAY:

Mostly sunny

Highs: 40-45

Winds: Northwest 10-20, Gusts to 30 mph

Blustery conditions will continue on Sunday with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind chills on Sunday morning will be in the teens and low 20s. Afternoon wind chills will make it feel like the low 30s.

LOOKING AHEAD:

Latest guidance calls for a calm, but cold Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Our next weather maker arrives Tuesday, bringing the potential for a wintry mix and accumulating snow.

