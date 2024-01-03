Books and basketball: Washington Wizards’ winter reading challenge is underway

Kids and teenagers across the D.C. area have been encouraged to check out their local libraries as part of the Washington Wizards' winter reading challenge.

Kids and teenagers across the D.C. area have been encouraged to check out their local libraries by none other than Washington Wizards' Jordan Poole, who appeared in a team video announcing what's become an annual event: the Wizards Winter Reading Challenge.

“You’ll have a chance to win cool prizes and even tickets to a Wizards game this season,” Poole said in the announcement.

“We do a program with the Nationals in the summer, we’re so glad to partner with the Wizards in the winter,” said Anita Vassallo, director of the Montgomery County Public Library system.

Vassallo told WTOP in an interview that kids and teenagers from age 3 to 19 can sign up to participate.

“And if they complete the program by earning the reading badge,” and two badges in other categories, “they’ll receive a prize, and they also get to enter a raffle for two tickets to the April 12, 2024 Wizards game,” said Vassallo.

Vassallo said the Montgomery County Public Library system took part in the winter reading challenge for the first time last year, and it was a big hit.

“We had 853 kids and teenagers sign up for the program,” said Vassallo.

The challenge kicked off in Montgomery County on Wednesday and will run through March 20. Libraries in the District, Fairfax and Prince George’s counties have been involved in the challenge. Arlington and Alexandria’s public libraries have also been participating in the challenge.

Kids can sign up online or in person at their local library to take part in the event.

