Anne Arundel Co. Proud Boy pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot assault charge

A Millersville, Maryland, member of the Proud Boys pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting officers at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 — just a day before the attack’s third anniversary.

Scott Miller, 37, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of “assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon,” before U.S. District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan in D.C.

Miller’s “actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” the the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said.

Miller arrived at the Capitol at 4:15 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, where he attacked officers at the Lower West Terrace Tunnel. He then struck a D.C. police officer with “a long wooden pole multiple times,” the office said.

After that assault, Miller “threw at least five objects at the police in the Tunnel, including a metal pipe or pole, a bottle, a short wooden stick, a large black speaker and an article of clothing.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia said Miller then struck “multiple police officers who were defending the tunnel several times by swinging and jabbing a long blue and white pole at their heads.”

Miller also wrestled a riot shield from two U.S. Capitol Police officers and gave it to a fellow rioter.

He was arrested nearly two years later by the FBI on Dec. 16, 2022.

Over 1,265 people have been charged since Jan. 6, 2021.

Miller was one of the more than 440 who have so far faced or are facing charges related to assaulting or impeding law enforcement that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.

Miller’s sentencing is scheduled for April 19.

