15-year-old driver dead following Prince George’s Co. crash involving stolen vehicle

A teenage boy driving a stolen minivan in the wrong direction is dead after crashing with a pickup truck Friday in Clinton, Maryland.

A teenage boy driving a stolen minivan in the wrong direction is dead after crashing with a pickup truck Friday in Clinton, Maryland.

Shaun Shelton, 15, of Accokeek, was driving a Kia Sedona minivan in the wrong direction in the southbound lane of Piscataway Road when it collided head-on with a pickup truck near King Gallahan Court around 12:30 p.m., according to Prince George’s County police.

Shelton was pronounced dead at the scene. A teenage passenger in the minivan was transported to a hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The male driver of the pickup truck was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Prince George’s County police said the minivan driven by Shelton had been reported stolen earlier Friday from Charles County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Prince George’s County police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Solvers through its website or by calling 1-866-411-8477. The case number is 24-0001129.

A map of the area where the deadly crash happened is below.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.