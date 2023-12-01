Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

Police said officers responded at around 1:10 a.m. for a crash involving a sedan and an SUV in the area of Landover Road and Kent Town Place.
A woman was driving the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.
Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.
The southbound lane of Landover Road at Kent Town Place was closed for over seven hours as police investigated the crash. The lane reopened at around 8:50 a.m.
The map below shows the approximate location of the crash.