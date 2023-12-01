Woman dead after 2-vehicle crash in Prince George’s Co.

Police says around 1:10 a.m., they responded to the area of Landover Road and Kent Town Place for a crash involving a sedan and an SUV.

Two vehicles crashed in Prince George's Co., one woman died at the scene and the other driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Courtesy Luis Urbina/7News) Two vehicles crashed in Prince George's Co., one woman died at the scene and the other driver was transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. (Courtesy Luis Urbina/7News) A woman is dead and another person is in the hospital after a crash early Friday morning in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Police said officers responded at around 1:10 a.m. for a crash involving a sedan and an SUV in the area of Landover Road and Kent Town Place.

A woman was driving the SUV and was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

The southbound lane of Landover Road at Kent Town Place was closed for over seven hours as police investigated the crash. The lane reopened at around 8:50 a.m.

The map below shows the approximate location of the crash.