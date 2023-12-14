Live Radio
Home » Local News » Maryland man accused of…

Maryland man accused of assaulting woman after following her to Fairfax Co. from National Harbor 

Tadiwos Abedje | tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

December 14, 2023, 3:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Police said that a Maryland man followed a woman to her Fairfax County home from National Harbor, assaulted her and tried to break into her house.

It happened last Friday just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Poplar Lane near Bailey’s Crossroads.

Antiero Ebai Menyoli, 29, approached the woman after she left MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill and had short conversation before she drove home in her vehicle, police said in a news release.

Police said the woman noticed a vehicle following her because of “one headlight being brighter than the other” and believed it was Menyoli.

She tried to lose the vehicle before arriving home. It was there where police said Menyoli assaulted her. She broke free and ran inside her home. Police said he followed her and broke a glass panel in the woman’s door. He was not able to get in her house and then fled. He and the woman do not know each other, police said.

Police identified Menyoli after an investigation and review of surveillance footage.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday in Prince George’s County and charged with assault, burglary and destruction of property. He will be extradited to Fairfax County.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option 6, or can submit tips at 866-411-8477.

Tadiwos Abedje

Tadi Abedje is a freelance digital writer/editor for WTOP. He was born in Washington, D.C., and grew up in Northern Virginia. Journalism has been his No. 1 passion since he was a kid and he is blessed to be around people, telling their stories and sharing them with the world.

tadiwos.abedje@wtop.com

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up