Maryland man accused of assaulting woman after following her to Fairfax Co. from National Harbor 

Police said that a Maryland man followed a woman to her Fairfax County home from National Harbor, assaulted her and tried to break into her house.

It happened last Friday just after 12:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of Poplar Lane near Bailey’s Crossroads.

Antiero Ebai Menyoli, 29, approached the woman after she left MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill and had short conversation before she drove home in her vehicle, police said in a news release.

Police said the woman noticed a vehicle following her because of “one headlight being brighter than the other” and believed it was Menyoli.

She tried to lose the vehicle before arriving home. It was there where police said Menyoli assaulted her. She broke free and ran inside her home. Police said he followed her and broke a glass panel in the woman’s door. He was not able to get in her house and then fled. He and the woman do not know each other, police said.

Police identified Menyoli after an investigation and review of surveillance footage.

He was taken into custody on Tuesday in Prince George’s County and charged with assault, burglary and destruction of property. He will be extradited to Fairfax County.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 703-246-7800, option 6, or can submit tips at 866-411-8477.