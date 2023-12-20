Is your car road ready for the holidays? Here’s some tips on how to avoid disaster on the highway

Is your car road ready for the holidays? Here's some tips on what you can do in advance to avoid disaster on the highway and keep you and your family safe.

It’s the holiday season, which means you may be getting ready for a road trip. Do you have what you need?

You should have a checklist before that holiday road trip. If you haven’t had the car in the shop for its check up, make sure you’re getting that done before pressing that gas pedal.

And the last thing you should do right before hitting the road is fill up that tank.

“That way you don’t have to stop anywhere along the way until much later in your trip and of course in case there are any issues,” said WTOP Traffic reporter Reada Kessler.

Inside the car, you need to have bottles of water and snacks in case of emergency.

Also, if the kids are riding along too, make sure they have things to entertain them. And if the entertainment needs batteries, make sure you have those along as well to keep things charged.

Most importantly, check those weather reports before you go so that you’re not heading into a storm.

What if that your navigation fails or your phone dies? Kessler said she likes to prepare the old school way.

“You should print out your directions if in case for some reason your GPS app fails or you can’t get service,” she said.

Make sure you grab a flashlight just in case you’re stranded and those phones die. And try to stay warm too.

“Just in case something happens maybe you breakdown or maybe there’s a traffic accident and you’re stuck on the road for a while, I would definitely make sure you keep blankets in your car, especially if it’s going to be cold,” Kessler said.