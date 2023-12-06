Few wet flakes possible but no snow accumulation expected for DC region Wednesday

No snow came to the D.C. region overnight, but a few wet snowflakes could come through Wednesday morning.

There’s been talk about snow for the D.C. region Tuesday night into Wednesday, but it never came to be.

Instead, there will be a few rain showers early Wednesday morning with a mixture of a few wet snowflakes. 7News First Alert Chief Meteorologist Veronica Johnson said the mix will come to an end around sunrise.

“We are going to see skies clear; we’re going to turn partly sunny” later on in the day “with temperatures pushing into the mid-40s,” she said.

Those living in the immediate D.C. region will still have to bundle up as wind chills will be in the 30s throughout most of the day. It’ll be worse in the evening as temperatures could reach the low 30s.

7News First Alert Meteorologist Brian van de Graaff said “areas of frost are possible.”

Temperatures will improve over the next few days, starting with mostly cloudy conditions reaching the upper 40s on Thursday. Friday will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid-50s.

Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Spotty light morning, partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid-40s.

Spotty light morning, partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid-40s. WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be between 26 to 33 degrees.

Clear to partly cloudy. Lows will be between 26 to 33 degrees. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s.

Current weather