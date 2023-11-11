Navy vet and reservist sibling duo help deer stuck at NASA Visitors’ Center

Two siblings, a Navy veteran and reservist, visiting NASA's Visitors' Center took a break while visiting the D.C. area to save a deer trapped in a fence.

Two siblings, a Navy veteran and reservist, sprung into action in Prince George’s County, Maryland, to free a trapped deer on Friday.

“There’s nothing that says the people who are the first to answer the call know the answer to the call,” Peter Moschetti said.

Moschetti, who served in the Navy for 5 years, told WTOP that he invited his sister Elizabeth, who is currently in the reserves and is retiring from the Navy after 23 years of service this year, to celebrate Veterans Day in the District area this weekend.

They planned to visit NASA in Greenbelt, Maryland, where Peter now works as an electrical engineer. He said he got his master’s degree after leaving active duty thanks to the GI Bill.

Little did the sibling pair know they’d have to use some of their training to help another living creature in need.

“As we’re pulling through the main gate, we see a deer with its head stuck in the main gate for the visitor’s center,” Moschetti said.

Elizabeth worked as a dog handler in the Navy during her early years of active duty.

The two say they didn’t think twice.

“We had him pinned, and he calmed down immediately,” Elizabeth said.

The results were captured in this video by nearby witnesses. Here’s the moment they freed the distressed buck:

This page contains a video which is being blocked by your ad blocker.

In order to view the video you must disable your ad blocker.

“It was very intrinsic for us,” Peter said. “As soon as we saw the deer, it’s like ‘oh this is something we’re going to approach. We’re gonna get muddy, get in there, grab it by the horns, and make sure it gets out all right.'”

“As soon as the van was parked, we went over there, not even really knowing what we were going to do,” Elizabeth added. “I just don’t know if everybody does that.”

The siblings said it felt extra special to be of help on a day that celebrates the brave.