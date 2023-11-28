How to find local charities to give back to this Giving Tuesday

One charity website allows users to learn about 230 D.C.-area charities and give to multiple organizations all at once.

On this Giving Tuesday, one local nonprofit is hoping to help you give back locally, with a website set up specially for this day of giving. On GiveLocalTogether.org, users can learn about 230 D.C.-area charities and give to multiple charities all at once.

“If you want to volunteer, donate, advocate, it’s a one-stop shop,” said Matt Gayer, executive director of Spur Local.

The 230 charities on the Giving Tuesday website are among 500 local organizations that have been community reviewed and entered into Spur Local’s charity catalog. From that catalog, you can donate to charities all year long.

In 2022, Gayer said Spur Local brought in $1 million for local charities. The goal, he said, is to raise awareness about smaller D.C.-area charities with budgets ranging from $100,000 to $4 million.

“There’s many kinds of unsung organizations out there doing incredible work, that don’t have the marketing dollars, budget, staff, etc. to necessarily rise to the top of your inbox,” Gayer said.

On the website, he said visitors can search by social issues, location and even budget size. An interactive map allows you to also see which charities are closest to you. Then, like an online shopping cart, you can select multiple charities to donate to and checkout.

“We really encourage you to give local, you know that giving local, much like shopping local, like we just did this past weekend, really keeps that money in the community, makes a real difference for the folks right down the street, makes a difference close to home,” Gayer said.