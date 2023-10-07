What’s open, closed on Indigenous Peoples’/Columbus Day 2023 in DC area

Indigenous Peoples' Day and Columbus Day will take place on Monday, Oct. 9, meaning that there will be closings and service changes throughout the D.C. region.

It is a day to honor and remember Indigenous people. Even though there are those who still call it Columbus Day, President Joe Biden became the first-ever president to declare the proclamation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2021.

It is also a federal holiday, and federal offices will be closed on that day.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day.

Transit

Arlington ART: Arlington transit said that ART 41, 42, 45, 51, 55 and 87 will run on Sunday schedules.

DASH Bus: The city of Alexandria said the that DASH bus service will run on a Saturday schedule. The free King Street Trolley will go from King Street Metro to Alexandria City Hall/Market Square from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Service will be every 15 minutes.

Fairfax Connector: Fairfax County announced that the Fairfax Connector bus will operate on a holiday weekday service. The routes running on that day are 101, 109, 151, 152, 159, 161, 162, 171, 301, 305, 306, 308, 310, 321, 322, 334, 340, 341, 350, 351, 352, 353, 371, 372, 373, 401, 402, 423, 424, 462, 463, 466, 467, 507, 552, 553, 557, 558, 574, 605, 615, 621, 622, 623, 630, 631, 632, 640, 641, 642, 650, 651, 652, 660, 703, 721, 803, 901, 921, 924, 937, 950, 951, 952, 954, 983, RIBS 1, RIBS 2, RIBS 3, RIBS 4 and RIBS 5.

Maryland Transit Administration Commuter Bus Route 201 will operate on a weekend Holiday schedule. No services for other routes.

Metro: Metro announced that they will operate their transit service on a normal weekend service schedule. They’ll open from 5 a.m. to midnight. Metrobuses will operate on a Saturday supplement schedule which means there will be a reduced schedule of service but other options are available.

Montgomery County Ride On: The Montgomery County Department of Transportation said that the Ride On Bus will run on a weekday schedule.

MTA MARC Train: The MARC Train will run on its “R” schedule on all three lines.

PRTC OmniRide: OmniRide announced that its express buses won’t run on that day. However, OmniRide buses such as OmniRide Metro Express, OmniRide Local and OmniRide East-West Express will run on a regular schedule.

TheBus: Prince George’s County announced that TheBus will operate on a regular schedule.

Virginia Railway Express (VRE): The Virginia Railway Express announced that there won’t be service.

DC

In 2019, the D.C. city council approved legislation to rename the holiday from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Maryland

According to the Pew Research Center, Maryland is one of 16 states that observe Columbus Day. State agencies, including all Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration offices and vehicle emissions inspection program stations, will be closed.

Charles County

Howard County

Montgomery County

Prince George’s County

Virginia

Former Gov. Ralph Northam proclaimed the holiday as Indigenous Peoples’ Day in 2020, making it the first time Virginia acknowledged it in its history.

Alexandria

Arlington County

Fairfax County

Falls Church

Loudoun County

