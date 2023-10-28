VETERANS DAY: What's open, what's closed | Giveaways, specials and other deals | Veterans Day events
Saturday is the day…

Saturday is the day to get rid of old drugs cluttering your medicine cabinet

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

October 28, 2023, 10:12 AM

Have some some old or expired prescription drugs that are cluttering your medicine cabinet? Don’t just toss those bottles in the trash or flush the medication down the toilet. Instead, take them to one of dozens of DEA sponsored National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

According to the DEA, old prescription drugs left in medicine cabinets helped fuel the opioid crisis and that a majority of people who become addicted to opioid drugs obtain medication from a family member or friend.

While some drugs are flushable, according to the FDA, and there are protocols to properly trash your medications, the DEA says it is best to bring the unused drugs to the designated take back days.

The federal agency is hosting the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event at thousands of sites across the country on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can see a full list of events on the DEA website. Below are some events in the D.C. area.

D.C.

  • MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital
    102 Irving St. NW, Washington, DC, 20010

Montgomery County

  • 1st District Station
    100 Edison Park Dr., Gaithersburg
  • 2nd District Station
    4823 Rugby Ave., Bethesda
  • 3rd District Station
    1002 Milestone Dr., Silver Spring
  • 4th District Station
    2300 Randolph Rd., Wheaton
  • 5th District Station
    20000 Aircraft Dr., Germantown
  • 6th District Station
    45 W. Watkins Mill Rd., Gaithersburg
  • Chevy Chase Village Police Dept.
    5906 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase
  • Brookville Pharmacy
    5454 Wisconsin Ave., (Ste. 400) Chevy Chase
  • Rite Aid Pharmacy
    10134 River Rd., Potomac
  • MedStar Pharmacy
    18101 Prince Phillip Dr., Oiney
  • CVS
    3110 Oiney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney
  • CVS
    9920 Key West Ave., Rockville
  • Village Green Apothecary
    5415 W. Cedar Ln., Bethesda

Prince George’s County

  • Prince George Police Department, Side parking lot
    6600 Courthouse Rd, Prince George ,
    Prince George ER 1700 Temple Pkwy, Prince George
  • Hopewell Police Department Parking lot by main entrance
    300 N. Main St, Hopewell
  • Colonial Heights Police Department at Toys R Us parking lot
    1869 Southpark Blvd, Columbia Heights
  • Petersburg Sheriff’s Office, Walmart Parking lot
    3500 South Crater Rd, Petersburg
  • Chesterfield County Police Department at Westchester Emergency Department
    601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Midlothian

Arlington County

  • Arlington County Fire Station #2
    4805 Wilson Boulevard
  • Arlington County Fire Station #5
    1750 S. Hayes Street
  • Arlington County Fire Station #9
    1900 S. Walter Reed Drive
  • Arlington County Police Department
    2000 block of 14th Street N.

Fairfax County

  • Fair Oaks District Station
    12300 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax, VA 22033
  • Franconia District Station
    6121 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA 22310
  • Mason District Station
    6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA 22003
  • Tysons Emergency
    8240 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182
  • Mount Vernon District Station
    2511 Parkers Lane, Alexandria, VA 22306
  • Reston Hospital Center
    1850 Town Center Parkway, Reston, VA 20190
    Outside Pavilion 1, across from Parking Garage B
  • Sully District Station
    4900 Stonecroft Boulevard, Chantilly, VA 20151
  • West Springfield District Station
    6140 Rolling Road, Springfield, VA 22152
  • Town of Vienna Police Department
    215 Center Street South, Vienna, VA 22180

