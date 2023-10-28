Saturday is the day to get rid of old drugs cluttering your medicine cabinet

Don’t just toss old pill bottles in the trash or flush the medication down the toilet. Instead, take them to one of dozens of DEA sponsored National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

Have some some old or expired prescription drugs that are cluttering your medicine cabinet? Don’t just toss those bottles in the trash or flush the medication down the toilet. Instead, take them to one of dozens of DEA sponsored National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.

According to the DEA, old prescription drugs left in medicine cabinets helped fuel the opioid crisis and that a majority of people who become addicted to opioid drugs obtain medication from a family member or friend.

While some drugs are flushable, according to the FDA, and there are protocols to properly trash your medications, the DEA says it is best to bring the unused drugs to the designated take back days.

The federal agency is hosting the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event at thousands of sites across the country on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can see a full list of events on the DEA website. Below are some events in the D.C. area.

D.C.

MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital

102 Irving St. NW, Washington, DC, 20010

Montgomery County

1st District Station

2nd District Station

100 Edison Park Dr., Gaithersburg

3rd District Station

4823 Rugby Ave., Bethesda

4th District Station

1002 Milestone Dr., Silver Spring

5th District Station

2300 Randolph Rd., Wheaton

6th District Station

20000 Aircraft Dr., Germantown

Chevy Chase Village Police Dept.

5906 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase

Brookville Pharmacy

5454 Wisconsin Ave., (Ste. 400) Chevy Chase

Rite Aid Pharmacy

10134 River Rd., Potomac

MedStar Pharmacy

18101 Prince Phillip Dr., Oiney

CVS

3110 Oiney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney

CVS

9920 Key West Ave., Rockville

Village Green Apothecary

5415 W. Cedar Ln., Bethesda

5415 W. Cedar Ln., Bethesda

Prince George’s County

Prince George Police Department, Side parking lot

Prince George ER 1700 Temple Pkwy, Prince George

Hopewell Police Department Parking lot by main entrance

300 N. Main St, Hopewell

Colonial Heights Police Department at Toys R Us parking lot

1869 Southpark Blvd, Columbia Heights

Petersburg Sheriff's Office, Walmart Parking lot

3500 South Crater Rd, Petersburg

3500 South Crater Rd, Petersburg Chesterfield County Police Department at Westchester Emergency Department

601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Midlothian

Arlington County

Arlington County Fire Station #2

Arlington County Fire Station #5

1750 S. Hayes Street

Arlington County Fire Station #9

1900 S. Walter Reed Drive

1900 S. Walter Reed Drive Arlington County Police Department

2000 block of 14th Street N.

Fairfax County