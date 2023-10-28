Saturday is the day to get rid of old drugs cluttering your medicine cabinet

Have some some old or expired prescription drugs that are cluttering your medicine cabinet? Don’t just toss those bottles in the trash or flush the medication down the toilet. Instead, take them to one of dozens of DEA sponsored National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday.
According to the DEA, old prescription drugs left in medicine cabinets helped fuel the opioid crisis and that a majority of people who become addicted to opioid drugs obtain medication from a family member or friend.
While some drugs are flushable, according to the FDA, and there are protocols to properly trash your medications, the DEA says it is best to bring the unused drugs to the designated take back days.
The federal agency is hosting the 25th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day event at thousands of sites across the country on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
You can see a full list of events on the DEA website. Below are some events in the D.C. area.
D.C.
- MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital
102 Irving St. NW, Washington, DC, 20010
Montgomery County
- 1st District Station
100 Edison Park Dr., Gaithersburg
- 2nd District Station
4823 Rugby Ave., Bethesda
- 3rd District Station
1002 Milestone Dr., Silver Spring
- 4th District Station
2300 Randolph Rd., Wheaton
- 5th District Station
20000 Aircraft Dr., Germantown
- 6th District Station
45 W. Watkins Mill Rd., Gaithersburg
- Chevy Chase Village Police Dept.
5906 Connecticut Ave., Chevy Chase
- Brookville Pharmacy
5454 Wisconsin Ave., (Ste. 400) Chevy Chase
- Rite Aid Pharmacy
10134 River Rd., Potomac
- MedStar Pharmacy
18101 Prince Phillip Dr., Oiney
- CVS
3110 Oiney Sandy Spring Rd., Olney
- CVS
9920 Key West Ave., Rockville
- Village Green Apothecary
5415 W. Cedar Ln., Bethesda
Prince George’s County
- Prince George Police Department, Side parking lot
6600 Courthouse Rd, Prince George ,
Prince George ER 1700 Temple Pkwy, Prince George
- Hopewell Police Department Parking lot by main entrance
300 N. Main St, Hopewell
- Colonial Heights Police Department at Toys R Us parking lot
1869 Southpark Blvd, Columbia Heights
- Petersburg Sheriff’s Office, Walmart Parking lot
3500 South Crater Rd, Petersburg
- Chesterfield County Police Department at Westchester Emergency Department
601 Watkins Centre Parkway, Midlothian
Arlington County
- Arlington County Fire Station #2
4805 Wilson Boulevard
- Arlington County Fire Station #5
1750 S. Hayes Street
- Arlington County Fire Station #9
1900 S. Walter Reed Drive
- Arlington County Police Department
2000 block of 14th Street N.
Fairfax County
- Fair Oaks District Station
12300 Lee Jackson Memorial Highway, Fairfax, VA 22033
- Franconia District Station
6121 Franconia Road, Alexandria, VA 22310
- Mason District Station
6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale, VA 22003
- Tysons Emergency
8240 Leesburg Pike, Vienna, VA 22182
- Mount Vernon District Station
2511 Parkers Lane, Alexandria, VA 22306
- Reston Hospital Center
1850 Town Center Parkway, Reston, VA 20190
Outside Pavilion 1, across from Parking Garage B
- Sully District Station
4900 Stonecroft Boulevard, Chantilly, VA 20151
- West Springfield District Station
6140 Rolling Road, Springfield, VA 22152
- Town of Vienna Police Department
215 Center Street South, Vienna, VA 22180