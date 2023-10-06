DC-area road closures, parking restrictions for Army Ten-Miler

In preparation for the Army Ten-Miler, there will be a number of road closures throughout the D.C. area.

The Army Ten-Miler is coming back to the D.C. area this Sunday, Oct. 8. Thousands of people are expected to take part in the 39th annual event.

The race takes participating U.S. service members, veterans and their family members on a scenic tour of the District’s landmarks, looping from the Pentagon to the middle of the National Mall and back again.

Proceeds from the event go toward Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation programs.

Drivers may be slowed down by the dash, with road closures and parking restrictions throughout the District and in the areas of Crystal City, the Pentagon and Rosslyn in Virginia.

Here are the street closures that will be in effect for the event:

DC

According to D.C. police, from 5 a.m. to noon, these streets will have Emergency No Parking signs:

Seventh Street from Independence Avenue to Maryland Avenue, SW

Ninth Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

14th Street from Constitution Avenue to the 14th Street Bridge

14th Street Bridge (HOV lanes only)

C Street from Seventh Street to Ninth Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 14th Street to Seventh Street, SW

From around 5 a.m. to noon, Key Bridge, NW and the outbound Theodore Roosevelt Bridge will be shut off to vehicle traffic.

D.C. police said from 6 a.m. to noon, these streets will be shut off to vehicle traffic:

Seventh Street from Constitution Avenue, NW to G Street, SW

Ninth Street from C Street to Independence Avenue, SW

C Street from Seventh Street to Ninth Street, SW

Independence Avenue from 23rd Street to Seventh Street, SW

Key Bridge from Virginia to M Street, NW

Potomac River Freeway from 27th Street, NW to Ohio Drive, SW

Whitehurst Freeway from Key Bridge to 27th Street, NW

Virginia

The City of Arlington said that multiple streets will be closed off due to the event.

From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m., the following streets will be closed:

Army Navy Drive, between the Pentagon City Mall garage entrance and S. Hayes Street. People can still access the garage.

Army Navy Drive, from S. Hayes Street to S. Fern Street

Exit 8A on southbound Interstate 395

S. Fern Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive

From 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., the following streets will be closed:

Eastbound Wilson Boulevard, from N. Kent Street to Route 110 (southbound traffic from Arlington Ridge Road and N. Kent Street will be allowed to go westbound on Wilson Boulevard)

Westbound I-66 from D.C. to Exit 73 (closed off by D.C. police and Virginia State Police)

From 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

Army Navy Drive, from S. Fern Street to 12th Street S. (traffic from northbound S. Fern Street will be permitted to travel west on Army Navy Drive after around 9 a.m.)

Exit 8B on southbound I-395

Exit 9 on southbound I-395

Exit 10A on northbound I-395 (access to the George Washington Memorial Parkway will stay open)

Exit 10A on southbound I-395

Northbound I-395 HOV exit to Pentagon City/S. Eads Street

Northbound I-395 HOV from Crystal City to the 14th Street Bridge

Southbound I-395 HOV exit to S. Eads Street/Pentagon South Parking

S. Eads Street, between 12th Street S. and Army Navy Drive (traffic coming from residences or hotels in the area will be permitted to travel southbound on S. Eads Street via 11th Street S.)

S. Eads Street, from Army Navy Drive into the Pentagon reservation/northbound I-395 HOV lanes

From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

Exit 75 on eastbound I-66

Route 110 in both directions between Rosslyn and Crystal City

From 7:45 a.m. to 10 a.m., the following streets will be closed:

Fort Myer Drive, from the Key Bridge to Langston Boulevard

N. Lynn Street, from the top of the ramp at westbound I-66 (Exit 73) to the Key Bridge (northbound N. Lynn Street traffic will be diverted westbound on Langston Boulevard)

From 7:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

12th Street S., between S. Eads Street and Long Bridge Drive (residents will be permitted to access the garages on 12th Street S.)

Long Bridge Drive, between 12th Street S. and Boundary Channel Drive

From 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the following streets will be closed:

Exit 8C on southbound I-395

Public Transportation

Metro will be running regular rail service Sunday but some bus routes will be detoured. From 5 a.m. to 2 p.m., Routes 7A, 10A, 16A, 16C, 16E, 22A, 32, 33, 36, 38B, 42, 43, 52, 70, 74, 79, P6 and S2 will detour.

Travel to the Stadium-Armory station will be impacted by single tracking on the Blue and Orange lines with trains coming every 20 minutes.

The Pentagon Transit Center will be closed. Routes will temporarily begin and end service at Pentagon City Station.

The following routes will also detour:

7A Landmark-North Fairlington: Buses will operate between Van Dorn Street and a bus stop located on 12th Street and S Hayes Street at Pentagon City Station.

Buses will operate between Van Dorn Street and a bus stop located on 12th Street and S Hayes Street at Pentagon City Station. 10A Landmark-North Fairlington: Buses will operate between Pentagon City Station (stop ID # 6001409) and Huntington Station.

Buses will operate between Pentagon City Station (stop ID # 6001409) and Huntington Station. 16A, 16C Columbia Pike: Buses will operate between Pentagon City Station (stop ID # 6001409) and Annandale/Culmore.

Buses will operate between Pentagon City Station (stop ID # 6001409) and Annandale/Culmore. 16E Columbia Pike: Buses will operate between a temporary bus stop at Army Navy Drive between S. Fern Street & S. Eads Street and Culmore.

Buses will operate between a temporary bus stop at Army Navy Drive between S. Fern Street & S. Eads Street and Culmore. 22A Barcroft-South Fairlington: Buses will operate between Pentagon City Station (stop ID # 6001409) and Ballston Station.

Buses will operate between Pentagon City Station (stop ID # 6001409) and Ballston Station. 32, 36 Pennsylvania Avenue eastbound to Naylor Road Station | Southern Avenue Station: Buses begin detouring on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 11th Street, resuming regular route on Pennsylvania Avenue SE at 4th Street.

Buses begin detouring on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 11th Street, resuming regular route on Pennsylvania Avenue SE at 4th Street. 32, 36 Pennsylvania Avenue westbound to Potomac Park: Buses begin detouring on Pennsylvania Avenue SE at 6th Street, resuming regular route on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 9th Street.

Buses begin detouring on Pennsylvania Avenue SE at 6th Street, resuming regular route on Pennsylvania Avenue NW at 9th Street. 33 Wisconsin Avenue: Buses will operate between a bus stop located on F Street NW at 13th Street (stop ID # 10001049) and Friendship Heights Station.

Buses will operate between a bus stop located on F Street NW at 13th Street (stop ID # 10001049) and Friendship Heights Station. 38B Ballston-Farragut Square: Buses will operate between Rosslyn (stop ID#6001346) and Ballston.

Buses will operate between Rosslyn (stop ID#6001346) and Ballston. 42,43 Mount Pleasant: Buses will operate between a bus stop located on 17th Street NW at K Street (stop ID # 1001212) and Mt. Pleasant.

Buses will operate between a bus stop located on 17th Street NW at K Street (stop ID # 1001212) and Mt. Pleasant. 52 14th Street: Buses will operate between a stop located on 12th Street NW and F Street (stop ID # 1001051) and 14th Street NW at Colorado Ave.

Buses will operate between a stop located on 12th Street NW and F Street (stop ID # 1001051) and 14th Street NW at Colorado Ave. 64 Fort Totten — Federal Triangle: Buses will operate between a stop located on 13th Street NW and F Street (stop ID # 1001054) and Fort Totten Station.

Buses will operate between a stop located on 13th Street NW and F Street (stop ID # 1001054) and Fort Totten Station. 70, 79 Georgia Avenue-7th Street: Buses will operate between a stop located on 7th Street NW and F Street (stop ID # 1003417) and Silver Spring Transit Center.

Buses will operate between a stop located on 7th Street NW and F Street (stop ID # 1003417) and Silver Spring Transit Center. 74 Georgia Avenue-7th Street northbound to Convention Center: Buses begin detouring on 7th Street SW at e/b SE Freeway, resuming regular route on 7th Street NW at E Street.

Buses begin detouring on 7th Street SW at e/b SE Freeway, resuming regular route on 7th Street NW at E Street. 74 Georgia Avenue-7th Street southbound to Buzzard Point: Buses begin detouring on 7th Street NW at E Street, resuming regular route on Exit Roadway to 7th Street SW at 7th Street.

Buses begin detouring on 7th Street NW at E Street, resuming regular route on Exit Roadway to 7th Street SW at 7th Street. P6 Anacostia — Eckington northbound to Rhode Island Avenue Station: Buses begin detouring on I Street SW at 4th Street, resuming regular route on E Street NW at 11th Street.

Buses begin detouring on I Street SW at 4th Street, resuming regular route on E Street NW at 11th Street. P6 Anacostia — Eckington southbound to Anacostia Station: Buses begin detouring on 11th Street NW at E Street, resuming regular route at 7th Street NW at I Street.

Buses begin detouring on 11th Street NW at E Street, resuming regular route at 7th Street NW at I Street. S2 16th Street: Buses will operate between a stop located on 13th Street NW and G Street (stop ID # 1001073) and Silver Spring Transit Center.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.