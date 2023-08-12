How DC-area residents can help the people of Maui devastated by wildfires

In the D.C. region and nationally, dozens of organizations are looking to provide relief to the small Hawaiian island.

Devastating wildfires swept through Maui earlier this week, killing at least 80 people. As the damage is assessed and the island is looking to recover, how can you help?

Officials estimate more than 1,000 acres of land has burned. Thousands are without power or cell service because of the damage.

Here are a few volunteer opportunities that are recommended by Charity Navigator.

World Central Kitchen is a D.C.-based nonprofit founded by famed chef José Andrés. His team is on the ground feeding thousands of residents and front-line workers as they continue to contain the fire.

Residents of Lahaina have started returning to their neighborhoods to see what is left of their homes after the Maui fires. Communities are still without power & water, so WCK teams are setting up distribution points to provide fresh meals to impacted families. #ChefsForHawaii pic.twitter.com/91b4o0wTbi — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) August 12, 2023

The American Red Cross has boots on the ground in Hawaii. Disaster workers have opened shelters on Maui and Oahu. In addition to providing evacuees with shelter, the Red Cross is providing food and emotional support during the devastating events.

The Office of the Governor of the State of Hawaii suggests donating to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Its Maui Strong Fund will support other nonprofit organizations that are offering rapid response and recovery efforts.

The Maui Food Bank will donate food to wildfire victims. The organization states online that over 90% of donated funds go toward feeding the hungry.

SBP is launching its Disaster Assistance Program which helps survivors apply for FEMA awards. It will also help secure emergency housing.

Crowdfunding site GoFundMe has also established a list of verified fundraisers that go directly to families affected by the wildfires.

