Live Radio
Home » Local News » How DC-area residents can…

How DC-area residents can help the people of Maui devastated by wildfires

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

August 12, 2023, 8:44 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Devastating wildfires swept through Maui earlier this week, killing at least 80 people. As the damage is assessed and the island is looking to recover, how can you help?

In the D.C. region and nationally, dozens of organizations are looking to provide relief to the small Hawaiian island.

Officials estimate more than 1,000 acres of land has burned. Thousands are without power or cell service because of the damage.

Here are a few volunteer opportunities that are recommended by Charity Navigator.

  • World Central Kitchen is a D.C.-based nonprofit founded by famed chef José Andrés. His team is on the ground feeding thousands of residents and front-line workers as they continue to contain the fire.

  • The American Red Cross has boots on the ground in Hawaii. Disaster workers have opened shelters on Maui and Oahu. In addition to providing evacuees with shelter, the Red Cross is providing food and emotional support during the devastating events.
  • The Office of the Governor of the State of Hawaii suggests donating to the Hawaii Community Foundation. Its Maui Strong Fund will support other nonprofit organizations that are offering rapid response and recovery efforts.
  • The Maui Food Bank will donate food to wildfire victims. The organization states online that over 90% of donated funds go toward feeding the hungry.
  • SBP is launching its Disaster Assistance Program which helps survivors apply for FEMA awards. It will also help secure emergency housing.
  • Crowdfunding site GoFundMe has also established a list of verified fundraisers that go directly to families affected by the wildfires.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Charities | Latest News | Local News | National News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up