Help wanted: Tips on looking for that first job out of college

Finding a job is hard for everyone, but a D.C.-area career coach says there are several ways to make yourself and your resume rise to the top.

The process of landing a new job is hard for everyone, including those recently let go from jobs they’ve held for years and those who have just graduated college and are looking for their first job. A D.C.-area career coach has some tips.

“There’s a lot of volatility, and people are stressed out in terms of trying to find that next opportunity,” said Teresa Freeman, author of “Soft Skills I Learned the Hard Way: Lessons in Communication, Public Speaking, Interviewing and Networking.”

Many companies are seeing lots of competition over available positions.

For individuals who haven’t sent out resumes or interviewed in decades, Freeman said the process has changed dramatically, so getting a first look means, in some cases, winning over a computer and artificial intelligence which scan resumes.

“You want that format to be nice and clean and simple, not too cluttered or crowded, you know, with AI and what we call, beat the bot,” Freeman said.

Make sure you use the language in the job description in your resume, as well, to hopefully make your application show up higher on the list of applicants.

With lots of work experience, she said it is important to connect that experience and achievements to what companies are looking for in the job you are applying for.

“I’m a big proponent of value. What’s the value you’re going to bring? What’s the value you’re going to add?” Freeman said.

Networking is also an important part of the process, and it is especially important for recent college graduates. Freeman encourages grads to make an inventory of who you know and who may be able to help you land a job.

For anyone applying, you may need to think outside of the box to get the attention of those hiring. This may include connecting with people who are with a company you’d like to work at by reaching out to them on platforms such as LinkedIn. Try finding something you have in common with that person and connecting with them using that in your introduction.

“I had someone reach out to me with a picture of them and their dog, and I’m a huge dog person. So, when I saw the dog, there was some connection there and I thought, ‘Oh, yeah, I’ll take that call,'” Freeman said.

“Sit down, get an Excel spreadsheet, think about who you know, in terms of your own friends. Then, think about people that you worked with, even in summer jobs. Then, you think about your parents, friends … you look at the organizations that you want to work, you start to follow them on LinkedIn,” Freeman said.

Freeman said when you get a first round interview, don’t go into it cold — practice what you plan to say by having family and friends conduct a mock interview with you and consider taking videos of what you intend to say during your interview.

“When you actually sit down and you have that adrenaline going, and you’re sitting in front of another person, what comes out of your mouth might not be exactly what you want,” Freeman said.

For college graduates, Freeman said remember to make eye contact, don’t be late for interviews, show enthusiasm and don’t look too casual when you show up. Also, never forget to send a thank-you note for the interview afterward.

“You want to follow up with an email thanking them and appreciating their time,” Freeman said.

Also, most importantly during the job search process, never give up, she said.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.