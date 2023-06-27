These heroes can’t save you from DC traffic. Marvel movie filming shuts down roads

Road closures and parking restrictions are in place downtown near the White House through Thursday morning, according to D.C. police, due to filming rumored to be the latest addition to the Captain America franchise.

A Marvel movie appears to be filming in D.C. this week, but these heroes won’t save you from problems on the road prompted by the Hollywood production.

Road closures and parking restrictions are in place downtown now through Thursday morning, according to D.C. police. Many of the affected roadways are near the White House.

Though it hasn’t been confirmed by the studio, multiple sources have guessed that the movie being filmed is the latest addition to the Captain America franchise.

A director in the mayor’s office, Latoya Foster, mentioned that the movie would be filming when discussing upcoming entertainment productions at a meeting in March.

“We have Marvel coming to Washington, D.C.,” said Foster. “I can’t give you too much about that but let me tell you we’re going to have a huge Marvel film taking place right in downtown that you won’t want to miss out on.”

Where are the closures?

You won’t be able to park on these streets from Monday at noon through Friday at 7 p.m.:

15 th Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW F Street from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

These streets will be closed from Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. through Wednesday at 6 a.m. The roads reopen during the day Wednesday before closing down again in the evening at 6:30 p.m. and staying shut down through Thursday at 6 a.m.:

15 th Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

Street from G Street to Constitution Avenue, NW F Street from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14 th Street to 15 th Street, NW

Street to 15 Street, NW Lower Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

It’s not the first time a superhero movie has stunted D.C. traffic. What was believed to be filming for Wonder Woman’s sequel prompted closures in Georgetown in 2018.

