List of top dog names in DC, Maryland and Virginia unleashed: Which name is top dog?

If you call “Bella” at a D.C.-area dog park, chances are pretty good more than one dog will show up.

In a new state-by-state list of most popular dog names, Bella appears at the top for Virginia, Maryland and D.C.

Each of the three jurisdiction’s top 10 names also include Luna, Max and Charlie, according to customer data compiled by dog walking and pet care company The Wag!.

Other names appearing often: Bailey, Milo, Lucy, Coco, Daisy, and Cooper.

Rocky is only included in Maryland’s top 10, while Teddy only registers on D.C.’s top 10 list.

Nationally, the traditional dog names of Rover, Fido and Spot don’t appear on any state’s top 10 list.

Some names are popular, but only in particular states: Chara is the most popular dog name in Alaska, but appears only there. The names Alex, Koa and Kona are only on Hawaii’s list.

Some dog trainers suggest dog names be limited to one or two syllables, which makes it easier to get a dog’s attention.

